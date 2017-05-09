Kevin Pillar lays out to make one of the best catches you'll see all year

We’re officially running out of superlatives to describe Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar’s defensive abilities. The center fielder was at it again Monday, laying out to make one of the best catches of the year.

Don’t believe us? How about a closer look?

The play occurred with two outs in the sixth inning of Monday’s game against the Cleveland Indians. Jose Ramirez hit a deep drive to center field. Pillar ran back toward the wall to track the ball, and dove with his back facing the infield in order to make the unbelievable grab.

While the Blue Jays led 4-0, there were men on first and third when Pillar made the play. Had he been unable to get there, at least two runs could have scored, cutting the lead in half.

That fact wasn’t lost on Marcus Stroman, who celebrated Pillar’s excellent effort by throwing both arms in the air in disbelief.

At this point, what more is there to say? We’ve exhausted every adjective in the book to describe Pillar’s defense. He’s been compared to both Superman and Spider-Man. We could keep going with the superhero comparisons, but you probably get the point.

Sometimes, it’s just best to enjoy a play by simply watching it. Plus, it’s hard to come up with the right words when a play leave you speechless.

