Kevin Pillar appears to yell homophobic slur at Braves pitcher

Tensions between the Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves may have taken an uncomfortable turn Wednesday night when a frustrated Kevin Pillar appeared to shout a homophobic slur at Braves reliever Jason Motte.

Pillar was reacting to being quick-pitched by Motte, which resulted in a strikeout to end the seventh inning. His anger was apparent, and it’s even more clear his choice of words is what led to the first of two benches-clearing incidents during the game.

Here’s a closer look at Pillar’s reaction, which we again warn you appears to be a homophobic slur directed at Motte.

So are we just going to pretend that @KPILLAR4 didn't initiate all this by yelling a gay slur? Better step up on this one, @MLB. pic.twitter.com/8bB3xijtCu — Dr. B (@BlakeTheRxGuy) May 18, 2017





Immediately following the game, Pillar stated his intentions to apologize personally to Motte. Pillar never specifically stated what it was he said, but his comments indicate he’s fully aware his comments could have serious consequences.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously that was the initial thing I was upset about but I think it just stems from a little frustration in myself and just the way this series has been going. It was immature, it was stupid, it was uncalled for. It’s part of the game, it’s just, I’m a competitive guy and a heat of the moment. Obviously I’m going to do whatever I’ve got to do to reach out and apologize and let him know the didn’t do anything wrong, it was all me. Obviously something to learn from, something to move on from. Don’t let it define me but really I think it was just frustration from coming off a really good homestand and really just not even being in any of these ball games, just coming out flat and not being able to build on what we were able to build on against Seattle. That just all came out in that moment.”

Kevin Pillar (right) is ushered back to the Blue Jays dugout by teammate Jose Bautista after a heated confrontation with Braves reliever Jason Motte. (MLB.TV) More

This comes across as an attempt to get out of in front of a potential firestorm, but so far Pillar’s comments are the only real acknowledge that something serious was said. Much of the Braves focus seemed to be on the Jose Bautista’s eighth-inning bat flip, which initiated the second bench-clearing incident.

Jose Bautista hits a solo homer to left field and the benches clear again after the Braves take exception to his bat flip!!! #LetsRise pic.twitter.com/fJtNH4KzjM — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) May 18, 2017





Fortunately, cooler heads would prevail in both instances, but they certainly added more fuel to a rivalry that has slowly developed during the teams’ four-game series that was split between Toronto and Atlanta.

In fact, it appears the Braves harbored some resentment before either incident based on the number of batters that had already been hit in the series. That’s if you’re to believe the Braves’ Twitter account.

Benches clear at SunTrust Park. Seven Braves players have been HBP since the start of this home-and-home series on Monday. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 18, 2017





Typically team-run accounts steer clear of these situations, but the Braves organization had a lot on its mind after superstar Freddie Freeman was hit on the wrist by a pitch earlier in the game. Those worries were not eased when an X-ray on his wrist proved inconclusive.

One thing that’s clear is that a lot fuses have already been lit in this series. As a result there was a lot of tension in play Wednesday at SunTrust Park. But if what many believe Pillar said is actually true, none of it should overshadow or excuse his actions.

