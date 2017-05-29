Kevin Love is finally at ease in Cleveland, and that should make the Warriors uncomfortable

Kevin Love sat sidelined with a dislocated shoulder when his Cleveland Cavaliers first met the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals two years ago. He missed more time in last year’s rematch with a concussion and saw his minutes dwindle to just 12 by Game 6, as coach Tyronn Lue opted for 35-year-old Richard Jefferson in smaller lineups with Tristan Thompson at center.

Cleveland’s success with LeBron James playing power forward had many believing Love was expendable at last season’s end, never more so than when the Cavs beat the Warriors by 30 with Love on the bench in Game 3 of the 2016 Finals. Even Love conceded in the moment, “I’ve been asked to be the … third guy most nights. It hasn’t been the easiest transition in the world.”

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Love faced years of questions about his fit with the Cavs and whether they could contend with him in the fold, and then changed the narrative in an instant. He played 12 seconds of lockdown defense opposite Stephen Curry — one of the game’s best ball-handlers and undoubtedly its greatest shooter — as the unanimous MVP searched the 3-point line for a game-tying shot in the final minute of Game 7. Curry’s shot sailed wide, Love was a champion and all was forgiven.

Playing third fiddle isn’t so bad when you’re making $20 million, winning a title and no longer answering questions about why you’re not the same player the Cavs thought they were getting when they traded for you in 2014. Suddenly, that uneasy transition fades and comfort sets in.

“It doesn’t matter to me if I’m getting five shots or 25 shots, I just want to win,” Love said of his evolution from a year ago. “I know I can impact the game whether it shows up in the stat sheet or not. I think that has allowed me to be comfortable out there on the floor, knowing my mindset is really there, still being aggressive and making plays, whether those are showing up or not. But just having all these guys’ back and being there for them is huge, and I embrace that.”

So, when Love grabbed his lower back in Game 4 of last week’s Eastern Conference finals, massaging the spot where spasms forced him to miss time in late January and early February, for a fleeting moment the question came full circle: Can the Cavs win a title without Kevin Love?

Love, of course, remained in the game, totaling 17 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in the 112-99 come-from-behind win over the Boston Celtics. That performance was still overshadowed by Kyrie Irving’s 42-point explosion and LeBron’s 34-6-5 line despite playing with four fouls, but the Cavaliers most likely head back to Boston tied 2-2 without Kevin Love.

There are few, if any, players who have adapted to the stretch big position so smoothly as Love. Ryan Anderson might be more of a sharpshooter, and Draymond Green may defend the rim better, but nobody can space the floor and bang bodies on the boards quite like Kevin Love. Of the Cavs and Warriors still standing, Love owns the highest playoff percentage in rebounding (19.3) and 3-point shooting (47.5), at least among those who attempted more than three 3s.

He made 23 of his 43 3-point attempts in the conference finals, posting a double-double in each game and averaging 22.6 points and 12.4 boards for the series. On the surface, it sure seems like this isn’t the same Kevin Love who everyone had penciled in for a trade this time last year.

But his numbers through last year’s conference finals (17.3 points on 44.6 percent 3-point shooting, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game) are awfully similar to his playoff stats so far in 2017 (17.2 points on 47.5 percent 3-point shooting, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game). The question is whether Love can replicate anything close to that production against the Warriors after averaging 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds against Golden State in the 2016 Finals.

The Love-Thompson frontcourt combo is a plus-119 through 345 minutes of this year’s playoffs — not far off from how they performed together in last spring’s Finals (plus-23 in 106 minutes). But the Cavs have found a playoff weapon against the East this year — Love at center (plus-68 in 70 minutes) — that didn’t work against Golden State a year ago (minus-11 in 49 minutes). Lue plugged a hole by leaving Love on the floor with the second unit to start second quarters.

Read More