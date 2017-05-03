Kevin Harvick gets caught up in Fernando Alonso interest mania

Race fans aren’t the only ones intrigued by former two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso’s decision to compete in the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 later this month.

Alonso spent much of Wednesday testing at and getting a feeling for Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A number of fans were watching the live online stream of Alonso’s, including NASCAR Cup driver and a former champion himself, Kevin Harvick.

Of course, Harvick has a little additional reason to be interested in Alonso’s quest to conquer the Brickyard. Not only has Harvick won at IMS in the 2003 Brickyard 400, he also used to have the same number — 29 — that Alonso will sport on his McLaren Honda Andretti ride in the Greatest Spectacle In Racing.

So intrigued by @alo_oficial running @ims this year. Fun to watch the process today! https://t.co/exdsVP0sHp — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) May 3, 2017





Alonso also got into the social media swing of things with his own post, as well as one from his team, McLaren Honda Andretti:

Helmet. @ Indianapolis Motor Speedway https://t.co/MDpLZRw8zF — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) May 3, 2017









