Kevin Garnett's Celtics reunion goes deep on their beef with Ray Allen

Nearly five years after his departure, Ray Allen's former Celtics teammates still have issues with the way he left Boston.

Kevin Garnett invited four of his former teammates from the world champion 2008 Boston Celtics to join him Monday on his “Area 21” segment before TNT’s broadcast of Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz: Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins and Glen “Big Baby” Davis. Notably absent: the third member of the Celtics’ vaunted Big Three, shooting guard Ray Allen.

This is nothing new. Garnett, Pierce and the rest of the ex-Celtics have held a grudge against their former teammate ever since Allen decided to leave Boston in free agency in 2012 to join the Miami Heat — the team that eliminated the C’s in the 2011 Eastern Conference semifinals and in a seven-game war in the 2012 Eastern Conference finals. Frosty relations that began with KG losing Ray’s phone number and ignoring Allen on the sidelines have persisted, with Rondo and the rest of the Celtics reportedly deciding not to invite Allen to their upcoming 10-year title reunion. Or, evidently, to “Area 21.”

“When I parted ways with Boston, they went in their direction and obviously I went in mine,” Allen told Yahoo Sports’ Marc J. Spears during the 2013 NBA Finals.

On Monday night, the assembled ex-Celtics couldn’t avoid the elephant in the room for long. Talk eventually turned to the member of the group who wasn’t there. (And we’re not talking about Scot Pollard.)

“It was more than basketball for us… It felt like a sour breakup.” Pierce, KG, Rondo, Big Baby & Perk share their thoughts on Ray Allen. pic.twitter.com/8JYRWmxm0i — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) May 9, 2017





“People don’t understand that this is real life for us,” Garnett said. “And the situation with Ray is very sensitive. I think that when we all talked about doing this reunion tour, we was talking about guys who we consider loyal and part of this group. Just being honest, my two cents, man: when Ray decided to go to the Heat, I feel like he moved on, and he went to pursue another ring, and he got another ring. Shout out to him. And that’s it. It wasn’t no other Wizards, it wasn’t no other Heat, it wasn’t no other — it was all Celtics invited to this.”

Pierce, who recently joined Garnett and Allen in retirement, said he was hurt less by the fact that Allen turned down what was reportedly a more lucrative offer to stay in Boston so that he could head south to team up with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami than he was by “the whole way everything went down.”

“How we all came together, we talked about it, we talked every day, we hung out all the time, and then, when it was time for free agency — and to each his own in free agency […] but I thought we formed a brotherhood here in Boston, in just how we carried ourselves, not only on the court, but off the court,” Pierce said. “I just figured that if it was me leaving, or KG leaving, y’all would have been like [mimes picking up a phone], ‘Well, Rondo, Perk, Baby, this is what I’ve been thinking about.’ That was what I was hurt by: when Ray didn’t just at least give us a head’s up about it.”

Pierce’s issue — and one that Perkins and Davis also referenced — was that he didn’t feel Allen put all his cards on the table before deciding to jump ship.

“I think I would even have took it better if he had just, like, talked to us about it,” Pierce said. “I don’t know how his relationship was with [Celtics head coach] Doc [Rivers]. It was kind of souring at the time, because [second-year guard] Avery [Bradley] was getting more minutes, and so I can understand all that. But I just felt like we should’ve had a conversation, and then I think it would have settled over a little bit more. I don’t think we would have been as salty at him.

“Even though it was Miami — we hated them, we hated Miami, that was our rival, we going at it with them, LeBron and all them — I just think if we had all just talked about it, it would’ve been a little different than it is now. Now it’s uncomfortable. I haven’t talked to Ray in some years now. It’s just different.”

Perkins struck a similar note, emphasizing his problems with “not what Ray did, [but with] how he did it,” especially after spending several years together forming a bond on and off the court.