Kevin Fiala of Predators stretchered off in Game 1 vs. Blues (Video)

Nashville Predators forward Kevin Fiala was taken off the ice on a stretcher at Scottrade Center in St. Louis after vicious collision with the end boards in Game 1 against the Blues on Wednesday night.

Fiala was skating with the puck deep in the Blues defensive zone. St. Louis defenseman Robert Bortuzzo put a body on him, attempting to prevent him from skating behind the net. Using his weight, he rode Fiala into the boards as the Predators player lost his edge. Fiala went in hard, his lower body on the ice and his skates making impact with the end boards.

Fiala turned over in obvious pain, as trainers and medical staffers attended to him. He was down for several minutes before a stretcher was wheeled out by the Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko and the Predators’ Viktor Arvidsson.

Finally, Fiala was placed on the stretcher, as fans offered their support and Blues players tapped their sticks. The entire Predators team came out on the ice in support of him as well.

The 20-year-old forward from Switzerland had two goals in four games against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round sweep, including the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 3.

The Predators said that Fiala went to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is alert and in stable condition.

On Thursday it was announced that he suffered a fractured femur is is done for the season.

Greg Wyshynski is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter. His book, TAKE YOUR EYE OFF THE PUCK, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

