Kevin Durant took less, and set a precedent that further threatens NBA parity

Kevin Durant is going to make 25 million American dollars in 2017-18. That’s a lot of money. It’s also significantly less than Durant could be making. And that’s totally fine.

Durant is taking a sizable pay cut to apply an extra layer of superglue to any potential fissures in the Golden State Warriors’ superteam, and, if hundreds of angry people on the internet are to believed, this further solidifies his status as a villain. That anger not only represents a ludicrous double-standard in an age when players are often criticized for prioritizing money over other motives; it’s also just silly. Durant can do what he wants. He’s earned that right. He has now taken advantage of it multiple times. And that’s totally fine.

It’s important to get that out of the way, because this column will argue that what Durant is doing is dangerous; that it threatens the NBA and the ideals the league has acted upon, namely that competitive balance is good. It’s important to clarify that Durant is not at fault for any of that.

But his decision does imperil every single mechanism the NBA and NBPA have collectively bargained into place to curb superteams and foster parity.

Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of Durant’s decision, his “My Next Chapter” announcement that rocked the NBA and eventually changed it. His leap to Golden State irritated many around and within the sport. “I don’t think it’s good for the league,” opined commissioner Adam Silver, and he wasn’t alone.

So he and the NBA’s 30 owners did something about it. They went to the bargaining table with the goal of stamping out superteams in the new CBA. They targeted them with mechanisms such as the Designated Player extension that they hoped would entice stars to stay at home; that they hoped would dissuade stars from emulating Durant.

But there was nothing they could do about this. And, at least for the foreseeable future, there is nothing they can do. The entire CBA is predicated on players seeking out and getting what they are worth, within the confines of team-wide and individual salary caps. It does not, and probably cannot, answer a simple question: What if players don’t do that?

Durant didn’t. He prioritized winning and lifestyle over money. He was financially unselfish. He took less money to fortify his superteam. And there’s nothing stopping other superstars from doing the same.

That doesn’t mean others will. Steph Curry wasn’t going to take a discount after being criminally underpaid for four years. LeBron made it clear in 2014 that he wanted the max after he himself took a pay cut in 2010. Chris Paul, the president of the players’ union, has fought for bigger contracts for players like himself; you think he’ll be taking anything less than the max next summer?

But the potential cause-and-effect here could alter the landscape of the league. Will others feel more comfortable eschewing their market value to take pay cuts of their own?

Or, even more ominous for Silver and the league: Will some players feel like they have to?

Durant set the precedent, and the Warriors will set the pace. The rest of the league must keep up. We’ve seen how that pressure has affected front office decision making and risk taking. We’ve seen how teams like the Rockets and Thunder have made drastic moves to try to keep up, and how others feel they must follow suit.

But what if it’s not enough? What if the Warriors are still head and shoulders above the James Harden-Chris Paul backcourt? What if they sweep through the West again, and roll over a retooled Cavaliers team in the Finals once more?

If general managers can’t solve the Golden State problem, the onus shifts to the players. Taking less might be the only solution. And if Durant can do it, why can’t others? Why won’t others?

And if one or two others do, will the arms race begin to spiral out of control? Could pay cuts become an essential aspect of building a championship contender? Could these ripple effects extend beyond the era of Warriors dominance and have a lasting effect on the league?

Now we’re getting ahead of ourselves. But Durant has brought the idea to our attention. He has opened eyes, and if some of those eyes belong to other superstars, the bodies connected to those eyes could soon open doors. The possibility is real, even if unlikely. And it’s a threat to a league that champions parity, even if it often fails to achieve it.

