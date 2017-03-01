Kevin Durant injures left knee vs. Wizards, will undergo MRI

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant said earlier this week that he never had much desire to play for his hometown Washington Wizards. The knee injury he sustained in the first minute of Tuesday’s game at the Verizon Center will probably not make him feel any better about playing in D.C.

Durant was forced to the locker room less than 60 seconds into Tuesday’s Warriors-Wizards matchup after teammate Zaza Pachulia fell into his left leg. Durant immediately grabbed his knee and the Warriors called a timeout shortly thereafter to get him to the locker room.

The Warriors announced at the end of the first quarter that Durant had suffered a hyperextended left knee, which would require an MRI and keep him out for the rest of the game:

Kevin Durant has suffered a hyperextended left knee. He will undergo an MRI and will not return tonight. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 1, 2017





Durant has now suffered notable injuries during sole trip to his hometown in consecutive seasons. He hurt his hamstring late in the first half against the Wizards on November 10, 2015, and went on to miss nearly two weeks for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors have already clinched a playoff berth and came into the night with a 4 1/2-game lead on the San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the NBA. There is plenty of star talent on the roster, but a serious injury to Durant would strike a major blow to their championship aspirations.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

