Kevin Durant has sprained MCL, bone bruise; will miss at least a month

Golden State Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant will minimally miss a month with an MCL sprain and bone bruise in his left knee, but is expected to return for the start of the playoffs in mid-April.

After an MRI late Tuesday night, the Warriors announced on Wednesday that Durant suffered a Grade 2 medial collateral ligament sprain and a tibial bone bruise in Washington.

Durant suffered what the Warriors initially termed a hyperextended left knee in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s loss to the Washington Wizards. Golden State center Zaza Pachulia lost his balance and fell into Durant’s left knee.

Kevin Durant is expected to return for the start of the playoffs in mid-April.

Durant – a four-time NBA scoring champion and the 2013-14 league MVP – has been the Warriors’ top scorer this season, averaging 25.3 points per game. He signed a free-agent deal with Golden State in July, leaving Oklahoma City after spending nine years with the organization that drafted him. Golden State has the NBA’s best record at 50-10.

Durant signed a two-year deal that included a player option that he is expected to exercise to become a free agent again in July.

The Warriors are signing free-agent forward Matt Barnes to play some of Durant’s minutes during his recovery.

Durant has consistently indicated that he expects to re-sign on a longer-term deal with Golden State this summer.

