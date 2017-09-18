Kevin Durant has once again found himself in a strange bit of Twitter drama

Few athletes of Kevin Durant’s stature interact with social media haters as often as the Golden State Warriors superstar, and the reigning NBA Finals MVP may be even more prolific than we ever thought.

Since Durant has jumped into his Twitter mentions for a tweet-storm roughly once a month after winning his first championship, it came as no surprise that he responded to this late Sunday night:

@KDTrey5 man I respect the hell outta you but give me one legitimate reason for leaving okc other than getting a championship — h (@ColeCashwell) September 18, 2017





What was surprising, though, was not only the content of Durant’s since-deleted responses (saved by Twitter users @Ochocuatro and @harrisonmc15), but the fact he answered in the third person:

View photos Kevin Durant only speaks in the third person when criticizing his former coach and teammates. (Twitter) More

Forget that Durant’s Thunder — featuring reigning regular-season MVP Russell Westbrook and supporting cast members Serge Ibaka, Steven Adams, Andre Roberson, Enes Kanter and Dion Waiters — were a Klay Thompson 3-point barrage in Game 6 away from reaching the 2016 Finals (and possibly knocking off the Cleveland Cavaliers for a title), why is Durant defending himself in the third person?

This led many internet sleuths to believe Durant controls one or more Twitter accounts to support his verified account and merely forgot to switch usernames before posting these tweets. It is an odd practice others, like Skip Bayless, have employed before, and one Durant may also use on Instagram.

Of course, there are a couple more possible explanations as well. Maybe he was hacked, although it sure seems unlikely that someone would hack into Durant’s account just to defend him on Twitter. Or maybe one or more members of Durant’s camp with access to his social media jumped to KD’s defense, only to realize they were logged in under his name. That sounds only slightly more plausible.

Whatever the reason for Durant’s latest Twitter drama, this will do nothing to mend fences with Westbrook and other ex-teammates upset about the way he left Oklahoma City. Neither will Durant’s cupcake shoes or the cupcake hat he’s hawking — both shots at Westbrook and the OKC fans who had previously adopted former Thunder center Kendrick Perkins’ “cupcake” term to describe KD as soft.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

That all seems to fly in the face of what Durant told USA Today in late May:

“I’m just at peace with myself; I’m at peace with myself as a basketball player, most importantly. I think this move, and the criticism that comes with this move, has made me zero in on what’s the most important thing, and that’s just playing basketball, working out every day, getting better, enjoying every single day as a basketball player. It made me really appreciate that. It made me go back to that. When you listen to the nonsense, then you start to really let it take control of your thoughts, that’s (not good), you know what I’m saying? So I just got back to the game.”

[…]

“Certain stuff that used to bother you really doesn’t bother you anymore. It’s easier for me to kind of speak my mind, speak what I’m thinking because I now realize that I’m in control of my own destiny.”

Durant has spent the past year insisting he’s not bothered by social media followers who believe he took the easy road to a championship by leaving the Thunder for the 73-win team that beat them in the 2016 Western Conference finals, while at the same time responding to tweets like this …