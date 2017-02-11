Kevin Durant and the Warriors hired three times usual security for OKC return

Kevin Durant’s first game back in Oklahoma City since joining the Golden State Warriors is a huge event. While the level of anger likely won’t challenge the life-or-death feeling of LeBron James’s return to Cleveland in December 2010, Thunder fans are surely not going to back down from a chance to let their ex-superstar know how mad they are that he left the franchise in July. Russell Westbrook might have said that it’s fans’ choice to boo or not, but he’s smart enough to know it’s not really up for debate. They’re going to boo Durant until the final buzzer, and probably for a while after it, too.

No matter how much Durant says he’s looking toward the future, there’s no doubt that this matchup will feel different from other road games. That goes for his safety, as well, and Durant is responding by beefing up his usual security detail. From Chris Haynes of ESPN.com:

Kevin Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, are taking preventive safety measures as Durant heads back to Oklahoma City on Saturday for the first time as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

A heightened armed security team has been procured, tripling the normal amount of security personnel the Warriors typically travel with, league sources told ESPN.

During what is expected to be an emotionally charged, contentious scene at Chesapeake Energy Arena, Kleiman — who orchestrated Durant’s free-agent meetings in the Hamptons in New York last offseason — will sit next to Durant’s mother, Wanda, sources said. […]

And to help further educate himself on the hostile treatment he might receive once he takes the court, Durant recently reached out to Rich Paul, the agent for LeBron James, league sources told ESPN. […]

In the conversation, as relayed to ESPN, Paul stressed to Durant the importance of hiring additional security staff, keeping his emotions in check, monitoring his family’s whereabouts, moving precisely in the arena and not reacting to insults. Paul also reminded him to show his appreciation to the city and organization and reminded him that as long as he’s happy with his decision, he doesn’t owe anybody anything.

It seems fairly clear that Durant and the Warriors are only taking precautions and do not think that they are likely to be the victims of a serious fan attack. Durant continues to speak of his experience in Oklahoma City positively and has not seemed fearful in the run-up to Saturday night. This game just happens to be different from any other Durant will play in his career. Emotions will be high on all sides, and it’s not out of bounds to think Thunder fans will be a little more upset and prone to lapses in judgment than on an average day.

Thunder fans, for their part, seem to be approaching the game with the right mindset. Early looks at the assembled crowd show what you would expect — lots of anti-Durant shirts and signs, but people acting fairly responsibly for diehard sports fans:

A few visuals from the scene in OKC… pic.twitter.com/bKeGxeQDfz — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 11, 2017





Some people outside the Warriors’ hotel were even in his corner:

In OKC Kevin Durant exits hotel to game, crowds & media line up by hotel & across street. Mostly all cheers. Fan yells: "we love you KD!" pic.twitter.com/QJrSwDhujK — Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) February 11, 2017





If things go according to plan, that extra security won’t be needed. There’s nothing wrong with boos, jokes at Durant’s expense, and overwhelming support for Westbrook and other members of the Thunder. Frankly, anything less would be a disappointment.

