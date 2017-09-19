Kevin Durant addresses Twitter drama, Thunder bashing: 'I went a little too far'

In an appearance at TechCrunch’s Disrupt SF 2017 event, Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant addressed the Twitter controversy that took social media by storm over the weekend, apologizing for a pair of tweets throwing his former Oklahoma City Thunder coach and teammates under the bus.

“I went a little too far,” said Durant.

As for the predominant theory that Durant intended to tweet under a pseudonym, but accidentally posted the messages through his verified account, the reigning NBA Finals MVP said he does operate an Instagram account under a different name, but skirted the issue with respect to his Twitter drama.

“I do have another Instagram account, but that’s just for my friends and family, so I wouldn’t say that I was using that to clap back at anybody,” he said, “but I use Twitter to engage with the fans. I think it’s a great way to engage with basketball fans, but I happened to take it a little too far. That’s what happens sometimes when I get into these basketball debates. What I really love is to just play basketball, and I went a little too far.

“I don’t regret clapping back at anybody or talking to my fans on Twitter. I do regret using my former coach’s name and my former organization that I played for. That was childish, that was idiotic, all those type of words. I regret doing that, and I apologized to them for doing that, but I don’t think I’ll ever stop engaging with my fans. I think they really enjoy it, and I think it’s a good way to connect us all.

“But I will scale back a little bit right now and just focus on playing basketball, so I want to move on from that. It was tough to deal with yesterday. I was really upset with myself. I definitely want to move on and keep playing basketball, but I still want to interact with my fans as well.”

Durant’s since-deleted tweets were prompted by this message from a Twitter follower:

And here’s how Durant responded:

Durant’s responses in the third person were the strangest part. It’s a voice he had not previously used in his many past question-and-answer sessions on social media. That led internet sleuths to think he intended to send the tweets from a ghost account to make it seem like someone else was defending his decision to leave the Thunder for the team that beat them in the 2016 Western Conference finals.

It’s all very stupid and ridiculous, and it makes sense why he would want to downplay that aspect.

Given his yearlong feud with ex-teammate Russell Westbrook, it is interesting that he said he apologized to Oklahoma City’s coach and players for saying, “He didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan,” and, “Imagine taking Russ off that team, see how bad they were.” An apology doesn’t really take the sting off those remarks, which were odd anyway, since the Thunder were a Klay Thompson 3-point barrage in Game 6 of the conference finals away from reaching the 2016 Finals.

It is notable that Durant copped to an Instagram pseudonym, since Reddit users appeared to uncover that account, and it contains some NSFW third-person language directed at his social media haters. “Your d*** riding a** got KD on your page,” said one message from Durant’s alleged (and since-deleted) @quiresultan account, cleaned up for your reading displeasure. “Your bum a** was beggin’ for a picture and then start talking s*** on Instagram. Gorillas don’t do that. b****es do that.”

