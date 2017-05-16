Kessel, Penguins break through vs. Senators in Game 2 win

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Phil Kessel seemed upset for parts of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Ottawa Senators.

Television cameras often caught Kessel yelling around his team’s bench as Ottawa slowed Pittsburgh’s attack for a majority of the game. Eventually, Kessel channeled his anger at the Senators and scored the game-winner in a 1-0 victory that tied the series at 1-1.

Kessel’s goal came at the 13:05 mark of the third period. His initial shot was blocked by Senators forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau before Kessel buried a second opportunity.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Throughout the game the Penguins carried the play and eventually outshot the Senators 29-23. They also attempted 57 shots to the Senators 37. Still, the Penguins couldn’t score, which led to frustration from the team. Kessel’s issues often seemed to be the most visible with the broadcast pointing out him yelling at coaches and teammates and making gestures with his hands.

A lot of Pittsburgh’s scoring troubles had to do with Senators goaltender Craig Anderson, who stifled the Penguins’ offense. He made several excellent saves on Pittsburgh pushes, including two chances on Evgeni Malkin in the slot in the first period.

In the second period, he stopped a wide open Scott Wilson from scoring in front of the net.

Part of Pittsburgh’s stress also may have had to do with the importance of the game and the team’s scoring this series so far. In Game 1 the Penguins also scored one goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Senators.

Ottawa played a physical game, but ultimately couldn’t generate much on Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. The only time Ottawa seemed to consistently break through the Penguins’ defense came late in the third period when the Senators had their net empty and were pushing for a goal. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, Fleury was up to the task and picked up his second shutout of the postseason.

Along with their troubles scoring, the Penguins also had to deal with several injury issues to key players.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey contest now]

Pittsburgh defenseman Justin Schultz exited the game midway through the second period after he was crunched into the boards by Senators forward Mike Hoffman.

Pittsburgh also lost forward Bryan Rust five minutes into the game after Rust was leveled by Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf.

Though the Senators lost, they still left Pittsburgh with a split in the series. Game 3 is at Ottawa on Wednesday.

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



