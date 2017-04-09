Kershaw yields consecutive HRs for 1st time, Rox top Dodgers

Colorado Rockies third base coach Stu Cole, left, congratulates Nolan Arenado who circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) -- Clayton Kershaw left a slider up - gone. Three pitches later, he grooved a fastball - same result.

He just stared at the dirt in disbelief.

The Dodgers ace surrendered back-to-back homers for the first time in his career, with Mark Reynolds and Gerardo Parra going deep in the sixth inning to help the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-2 on Saturday night.

''That was cool for a little bit, I guess,'' Kershaw said of his streak. ''You never expect to give up home runs. Kudos to them. Good job.''

Reynolds lined a two-run homer off Kershaw (1-1) and Parra quickly followed with a solo shot. It was only the third time Kershaw has allowed multi-homers in an inning over his career. Nolan Arenado also hit a homer off Kershaw in the first.

Kershaw sometimes goes an entire month without giving up three homers.

''He's one of the best for a reason,'' Reynolds said. ''He left a couple of pitches up in the zone. Me and Parra put some good swings on them.''

Kershaw lasted six innings and gave up four runs in his first loss to the Rockies since July 12, 2013. Manager Dave Roberts had a simple explanation for Kershaw's struggles.

''He's human,'' Roberts said.

Behind the big hits by Reynolds and Parra, plus a lights-out bullpen, the Rockies improved to 5-1 for the third time in franchise history. Then again, they could sense this brewing.

''We had a different feeling in spring training. We knew we had a good squad,'' Reynolds said.

Jon Gray turned in a strong outing during a no-decision, allowing one run over 5 1/3 innings. Mike Dunn (2-0) got two outs in the sixth to earn the win and Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Andrew Toles added a solo homer in the fifth for the Dodgers to tie it. It was his first homer since a grand slam Aug. 31 at Coors Field.

Parra also came up big with his glove, racing back and reaching up to take an extra-base hit away from Corey Seager in the third. An inning later, Parra saved at least a run with a diving catch on Yasiel Puig's sinking liner.

''That's a great play,'' manager Bud Black said.

To think, Parra was originally slated to play right with Carlos Gonzalez getting a rest. The Rockies announced before the game that Parra would switch to left and Stephen Cardullo would play right.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Roberts said lefty Alex Wood would get the starting nod Monday with lefty Rich Hill sidelined by a blister. ... Right-hander Pedro Baez (strained right thumb) could be ready for the next series in Chicago.

Rockies: Righty Chad Qualls (forearm tightness) threw a simulated game Saturday. He will soon be ready to head for a rehab assignment. ... Lefty Chris Rusin (right oblique strain) went 2 2-3 innings and gave up no runs for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

STORY UPDATE

Shortstop Trevor Story fell awkwardly when he was caught in a rundown during the fourth inning. He limped off, but returned when the Rockies took the field.

''He's fine,'' Black said. ''Trevor's great.''

THIS & THAT

Colorado started 5-1 in 2013 and 1995. ... Reigning NL batting champ DJ LeMahieu remained in a hitting funk. He went 0 for 4 to drop his average to.087. ... Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez had an RBI single in the eighth. ... The last time Kershaw allowed two homers in an inning was April 26, 2009, against Colorado.

STRUGGLING FORSYTHE

A slumping Logan Forsythe wasn't in the starting lineup. He entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and struck out to drop his average to .158. He was acquired from Tampa Bay on Jan. 23 after a season in which he hit a career-best 20 homers.

''Obviously, he'd like to start off a little hotter but tomorrow he could have a couple of hits and we're talking about how he's off to a good start to the season,'' Roberts said.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (0-1, 5.40 ERA) is 2-2 with a 1.90 ERA in four career starts against Colorado.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (1-0, 7.94 ERA) allowed five runs in his win at Milwaukee.

