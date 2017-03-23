Kerr, Martin shoot 66 for early lead at Kia Classic

FILE - In this Thursday, July 9, 2015 file photo, Cristie Kerr tees off the 14th hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa. Kerr was a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump in this election cycle, and even considers her occasional golfing buddy a friend, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) -- Cristie Kerr and Mo Martin each shot a 6-under 66 to take the early lead at the Kia Classic on Thursday.

Kerr, the 2015 Kia winner, closed with birdie-birdie. Her only bogey was on the par-4 No. 2, when a 2-foot putt lipped out.

Martin, who grew up in Pasadena and played at UCLA, had a bogey-free round on the 6,540-yard layout, part of which hugs Batiquotis Lagoon.

With a handful of family and friends wearing ''Go Mo'' buttons, Martin had a ''really good putting day,'' starting when she rolled in a downhill 15-footer on the first hole. She also birdied Nos. 5-7.

Defending champion Lydia Ko had a disappointing start with a 2-over 74.

Anna Nordqvist, the 2014 Kia champion who won last weekend in Phoenix, played in the afternoon.