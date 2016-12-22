Kenyon Martin, other ex-Nuggets, let loose on 'terrible person,' 'coward ass coach' George Karl

In the wake of the comments made by ex-Nuggets George Karl in a book that hasn’t even been released yet, several players that worked under Karl in Denver have hopped on social media to share thoughts on the man who has had such little good things to say about very few (outside of Nate McMillan) in the NBA since his departure from the league last spring.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]

Kenyon Martin, who left a two-time NBA Finalist in New Jersey and the comfort of playing alongside Jason Kidd to join the Nuggets in 2004, was the most vociferous of the objectors on Thursday. Martin, who worked under Karl (who was hired partway through 2004-05) from 2005 through 2011, was George Karl-level “kind” in his appreciation of the man’s work in Denver:

The Nerve of an AWFUL AND COWARD ASS COACH. More to come — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016





INDEED:

I didn't have a father going up. We all know that. What's George Karl excuse for being a terrible person — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016





Everyone that's played for that awful person and coach can't stand the ground he walks on — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016





Since we were so bad as players. Tell him to forfeit those Denver wins — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016





… losing a little steam with that one, that’s an odd thing to say about wait, nevermind, Kenyon isn’t finished:

George Karl is selfish,unhappy,missable,,cowardly person. No wonder he's be fired every place he has coached — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016





The book he is writing is full of lies and deceit. By far the worst coach that ever played for — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016





Talking bout Melo didn't like defense. Hell he never coached defense. How does that work — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016





George Karl is the reason KiKi Vandeweghe lost his GM job in Denver. Told the staff they can't serve 2 Kings. He no King. #CowardKarl — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016





[ | Mock Draft | The Vertical | Latest news]

[Follow Dunks Don’t Lie on Tumblr: The best slams from all of basketball]

View photos Another fun Denver Nuggets shootaround. (Getty Images) More

Holy cow. Karl and Martin had plenty of run-ins during their time together in Denver, with Martin making his way through microfracture surgeries on both knees in his attempts to contribute to a winner in Colorado.

Kenyon Martin’s former frontcourt mate, Reggie Evans, also chimed in:

I had some good Denver Nuggets Teammates. That dude is old and unhappy with himself. — ReggieEvans30 (@ReggieEvans30) December 22, 2016





Ex-Nugget J.R. Smith may not have been explicitly referring to George Karl with this tweet:

Still trying to be relevant. Sad just sad. — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 22, 2016





… but it’s a safe guess to assume that Karl is in the crosshairs, here.

This latest drama allows us, via Tom Ziller at SB Nation, to reflect upon the time several other NBA players decided to refer to George Karl as a snake in the grass. Starting with DeMarcus Cousins:

???????????? — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) June 23, 2015





WHEN THE GRASS IS CUT THE SNAKES WILL SHOW. — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) February 25, 2011









Tooo many snakes in the field — Ty Lawson (@TyLawson3) July 12, 2012





To many snakes in the grass got to get the lawn kut! — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 7, 2011





Carmelo Anthony, as of Thursday evening, has yet to respond via social media.

There is no word yet indicating former Karl combatant Ray Allen will chime in. Or Vincent Askew. Or Phil Jackson. Or Jim McIlvaine. Or Vin Baker. Or Wally Walker. Or Sleepy Floyd. Or World B. Free. Or Sam Cassell. Or those who had their fill of Karl when he coached the Cleveland Cavaliers or Golden State Warriors. Or Rudy Gay. Or Kendall Gill. Or …

– – – – – – –

Kelly Dwyer is an editor for Ball Don’t Lie on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at KDonhoops@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @KDonhoops