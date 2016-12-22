Kenyon Martin, other ex-Nuggets, let loose on 'terrible person,' 'coward ass coach' George Karl

Kenyon Martin and George Karl chat it up. (Getty Images)
Kenyon Martin and George Karl chat it up. (Getty Images)

In the wake of the comments made by ex-Nuggets George Karl in a book that hasn’t even been released yet, several players that worked under Karl in Denver have hopped on social media to share thoughts on the man who has had such little good things to say about very few (outside of Nate McMillan) in the NBA since his departure from the league last spring.

Kenyon Martin, who left a two-time NBA Finalist in New Jersey and the comfort of playing alongside Jason Kidd to join the Nuggets in 2004, was the most vociferous of the objectors on Thursday. Martin, who worked under Karl (who was hired partway through 2004-05) from 2005 through 2011, was George Karl-level “kind” in his appreciation of the man’s work in Denver:


INDEED:




… losing a little steam with that one, that’s an odd thing to say about wait, nevermind, Kenyon isn’t finished:





Another fun Denver Nuggets shootaround. (Getty Images)
Another fun Denver Nuggets shootaround. (Getty Images)

Holy cow. Karl and Martin had plenty of run-ins during their time together in Denver, with Martin making his way through microfracture surgeries on both knees in his attempts to contribute to a winner in Colorado.

Kenyon Martin’s former frontcourt mate, Reggie Evans, also chimed in:


Ex-Nugget J.R. Smith may not have been explicitly referring to George Karl with this tweet:


… but it’s a safe guess to assume that Karl is in the crosshairs, here.

This latest drama allows us, via Tom Ziller at SB Nation, to reflect upon the time several other NBA players decided to refer to George Karl as a snake in the grass. Starting with DeMarcus Cousins:






Carmelo Anthony, as of Thursday evening, has yet to respond via social media.

There is no word yet indicating former Karl combatant Ray Allen will chime in. Or Vincent Askew. Or Phil Jackson. Or Jim McIlvaine. Or Vin Baker. Or Wally Walker. Or Sleepy Floyd. Or World B. Free. Or Sam Cassell. Or those who had their fill of Karl when he coached the Cleveland Cavaliers or Golden State Warriors. Or Rudy Gay. Or Kendall Gill. Or …

