Kenyans shine as Zesco United move top

With three Kenyans in the team, Zesco United have now won all their first matches of the league

Three Kenyan players were present when Zesco United assumed the Zambian Premier League’s top spot on Wednesday.

The Timu ya Ziko beat Nakambala Leopards by a solitary goal courtesy of Fackson Kapumbu in the 45th minute to go past Lumwana Radiants on the 20-team league’s log.

Defender David ‘Calabar’ Owino and striker Jesse Were were in the starting lineup while midfielder Anthony ‘Teddy’ Akumu was on the bench.

‘Calabar’ was very outstanding in the match especially in the first-half when he combined well with Idris Mbombo. In fact, his free-kick shot almost opened the scoring for Zesco United in the 24th minute.

That was the league’s third round and Zesco United have now won all of their matches to collect nine points, two above second-placed Radiants.

Zesco United v Lumwana Radiants: Jacob Banda, Daut Musekwa, Fackson Kapumbu, Ben Adama Banh, David Odhiambo, Misheck Chaila, Kondwani Mtonga, Idris Mbombo, Jesse Were, Lazarous Kambole, Davy Daka

Subs: Lameck Nyangu, Marcel Kasongo Kalonda, Anthony Akumu Agay, Maybin Kalengo, Chibesa Chanda Mwape, Patrick Kongolo, Simon Silwamba.