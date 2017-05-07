Kentucky lands commitment from elite recruit Kevin Knox

One of the major remaining recruiting dominos fell Saturday as five-star forward Kevin Knox committed to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Knox announced his commitment on Twitter, picking Kentucky over North Carolina and Duke, both of which were seen as more likely destinations than the Wildcats. The 6'9" forward from Tampa (Fla.) Catholic rates as a five-star prospect on all major recruiting sites and was a McDonalds and Jordan Brand All-American.

Knox was also considering Missouri and Florida State. He’ll joins forwards Jarred Vanderbilt and P.J. Washington, center Nick Richards and guards Quade Green, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jemarl Baker as incoming freshmen. Kentucky continues to recruit top prospect Mohamed Bamba.

The Wildcats will feature an even more freshman-based roster than usual next season, with De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Bam Adebayo off to the NBA draft. Hamidou Diallo’s unique situation remains up in the air as he mulls whether to enter the draft without ever having played a game at Kentucky.

With elite physical tools and a range of skills, Knox could be a one-and-done type player with a strong showing next season.

