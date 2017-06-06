Kentucky dismisses senior DE Bell for violating team rules

South Carolina quarterback Brandon McIlwain is tackled by Kentucky defensive end Alvonte Bell in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/David Stephenson)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says senior defensive end Alvonte Bell has been dismissed from the team for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Stoops and Louisville coach Bobby Petrino spoke during a Tuesday news conference at a charity golf tournament promoting the annual Governor's Cup rivalry game between the schools. Asked about the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Bell, Stoops said the player is ''no longer with us'' but did not elaborate other than saying the player violated team rules.

Bell made 27 tackles in 12 games with four starts for the Wildcats last season before undergoing offseason surgery for an injured right knee sustained in the TaxSlayer Bowl loss to Georgia Tech. The Miramar, Florida, native had transferred to Kentucky after playing two seasons at Pearl River Community College in Mississippi.

