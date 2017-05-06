Kentucky Derby: Tom Brady, Larry David and other celebrities in attendance

Every year, the stars come out for the Kentucky Derby and 2017 is no different.
A-list celebrities and some of the biggest figures in sports head to Louisville, Kentucky for the weekend. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt are among this year's famous attendees.
Check out some of the other celebrities in attendance:
Kisses for a good luck my boy Gormley i39;ll see you in Louisville Kentucky pic.twitter.com/fkvUiuC0Q3- Victor Espinoza (@EspinozasVictor) May 1, 2017
.@JerryRice restaurant comin soon! #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/CeI5tNupyt- Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) May 6, 2017
Snuck into the jockey room with @SKECHERSUSA to wish @EspinozasVictor good luck this weekend! #SKECHERS #kyderby pic.twitter.com/kwp8mw2vOh- David Ortiz (@davidortiz) May 6, 2017
#DerbyDay is turning out pretty, pretty, pretty good. pic.twitter.com/yCUvVhePLE- NBCSN (@NBCSN) May 6, 2017
I was this close to Larry David. pic.twitter.com/darTAIacQe- Madelyne Smith (@maddiesmit) May 6, 2017
Fire. pic.twitter.com/XN95zWz8dM- Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 6, 2017
#BadAngle #GoodAngle #SamePeople Happy Derby Weekend #letsgetweird @kentuckyderby https://t.co/OiE6E3tIbd- Bode Miller (@MillerBode) May 5, 2017
Usain Bolt is even getting into the Deby Day spirit
Interviewing @usainbolt in NYC for #DerbyDay. Why is the world39;s most laid-back athlete stressed about today39;s race? @TheUndefeated @GHMUMM pic.twitter.com/FUdPXTwEEy- Jesse Washington (@jessewashington) May 6, 2017
Stay tuned for more celebrity sightings at Churchill Downs.
