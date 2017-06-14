Kent State OL Tyler Heintz dies after workout

A member of the Kent State football team died on Tuesday.

After reports surfaced Tuesday afternoon, the school confirmed that freshman offensive lineman Tyler Heintz, 19, died after a conditioning workout earlier in the day. Tuesday was the second day of summer workouts for the team.

“The Kent State University family mourns the tragic loss of one of our student-athletes, freshman football player Tyler Heintz,” the school’s statement says. “Tyler was transported to a local hospital by paramedics this morning following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium. The cause of death is not yet known.”

Heintz, a native of Kenton, Ohio, was a member of the Golden Flashes’ 2017 signing class. The school said he was planning to study marketing and entrepreneurship in the College of Business Administration.

Welcome to the Golden Flashes – OL Tyler Heintz from Kenton HS #GoFlashes ⚡️ #FutureFlash #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/8UMGVL6icS — Kent State Football (@KentStFootball) February 1, 2017





Per The Record Courier, local firefighters were called to Dix Stadium at 9:18 a.m. and Heintz was “found unresponsive.” The local coroner’s office confirmed Heintz died at 11:34 a.m. No cause of death has been determined.

From News 5 Cleveland:

According to the Portage County Coroner, Tyler Heintz was taken to UH Portage Medical Center where resuscitation efforts were made until 11:34 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform the autopsy. Results could take weeks while they search for a definitive cause.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Tyler’s family and friends, as well as Coach Haynes and the team, our athletics staff and our student-athletes,” the school said.

When announcing its signing class, KSU said Heintz helped Kenton High School to two state semifinal appearances and was a second team All-Western Buckeye League selection in 2016.

Tyler Heintz passed away after a Kent State workout today Shocked and bewildered is all we can say. Pray for his family. — Kenton Football 2017 (@Kenton_Football) June 13, 2017





What a great kid. Your football family will miss you pic.twitter.com/80JYvNbiTN — Kenton Football 2017 (@Kenton_Football) June 13, 2017





Heintz is the second Kent State player to die in recent years. In August 2014, center Jason Bitsko was found dead in his bedroom. It was later determined that Bitsko, 21, died from an enlarged heart.

Heintz is the latest college football player to die following a workout or practice. Players from Buffalo, Northern Michigan, Chadron State, Cal, Texas State, Winona State, Morgan State have all died during or after football-related activities in recent years.

