Kenny Stills expresses support Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick’s decision to take a stand on a hot-button political issue has made him a hot-button political issue, with folks now hardened in their views and constantly looking for truths, half-truths, and/or flat-out untruths that can be used to support their position. whatever it may be. Which means that anyone who expresses any viewpoint at all on Kaepernick steps into the crosshairs of potential criticism.

That isn’t stopping Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills from speaking up and speaking out about Kaepernick’s lingering unemployment.

“I’m not surprised,” Stills said Friday regarding Kaepernick’s inability to find a job, via Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald. “I felt like, that’s just sometimes the way things go. Obviously, I’m a supporter of his. He’s a great player, regardless of the things he’s done off the field. I think he should be on a team.”

Stills added that he recently reached out to Kaepernick to express support.

“I wanted to tell him that I admire everything that he’s been doing,” Stills said. “I gave him my number to reach out to say, ‘Hey, if there’s anything I can do to be a part, I’m here.'”

Stills became much more involved in community service after joining Kaepernick in kneeling for the National Anthem in 2016.

“It really just helped me with a tough time we were going through,” Stills said. “I knew it was coming after taking a knee. I just didn’t realize how bad it was going to be. Getting in the community, working with the kids, was a way that I felt like I could get out and make a change.”

Stills, gainfully employed with a new $32 million contract, hasn’t been saddled with the same stigma as Kaepernick because Kaepernick was the national name and face of the movement. It remains to be seen whether Kaepernick gets another job. With OTAs starting, it makes sense to get him on board sooner than later. Otherwise, it will be harder for him to get up to speed if he’s hitting the ground running at a time when the rest of the roster is sprinting into training camp.