Kenny Atkinson: 'I really believe that I have to pay my dues, and it's great'

NEW YORK – The Nets’ practice facility in Brooklyn is carved into the eighth floor of a once-abandoned warehouse in Sunset Park, a magnificent facility replete with all the modern amenities. Framed 16-foot windows offer panoramic views of Manhattan and Brooklyn, and a 3,000-square-foot lounge gives the Nets, for years stuck in aging offices in northern New Jersey, the type of player-friendly facility that rivals any other.

Kenny Atkinson loves coming here. Even as the losses pile up — Wednesday’s loss to Atlanta dropped Brooklyn to 11-52 — the practice center is a beacon of hope for the future. It’s a metaphor for the team, really: an old building slowly refurbished into something spectacular.

Hope. Atkinson admits: He came into the season with a lot of it. He knew what he was taking on — a rebuilding team devoid of future draft picks. But like any first-year coach, he believed he could exceed expectations.

“You’re naive, you know?” Atkinson told The Vertical. “I didn’t think we were going to win 60 games, but I felt like coming out of camp, we were going to be better than people thought. I’d be lying to say that it wasn’t in the back of my mind to beat all the [predictions], to overachieve a little bit.”

The Nets haven’t, though coaching isn’t to blame. Jeremy Lin — Brooklyn’s biggest free-agent acquisition — has been limited to 19 games this season. General manager Sean Marks’ efforts to rebuild Brooklyn’s draft stock have stripped the Nets of usable vets. Thaddeus Young was traded last summer for the draft rights to Caris LeVert; Bojan Bogdanovic was traded last month for a 2017 first-round pick. It’s a sound strategy, but one that leaves Atkinson with few proven options.

Yet it’s allowed Atkinson to showcase his strengths. As an assistant, Atkinson had a well-earned reputation for player development. In Brooklyn, with a roster full of young players and no draft pick for which to tank, squeezing everything out of them is the only priority.

GM Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson are on the same page when it comes to rebuilding the Nets. (AP) More

“I think whether you’re coaching the Warriors or whether you’re coaching the Nets, it’s the same mentality,” Atkinson said. “It’s like you just say, ‘How can we help these guys?’ I think the challenge for us is to keep coaching in a positive way and not beating them up every day.”

Signs of progress, Atkinson says, are there. LeVert, who didn’t make his debut until early December, looks like a long-term starter. Sean Kilpatrick, an undrafted free agent signed at the end of last season, has developed into a solid scorer. Joe Harris, a former second-round pick, has become a steady rotation player. Atkinson says he is on the hunt for the next Paul Millsap or Kent Bazemore, unheralded players who developed into established starters.

“We’ve only touched the beginnings of this, and it’s going to take time, but I’d like to see what Caris looks like in two years, what Joe Harris looks like in two years; what Justin [Hamilton], even though he’s a little older, what can he be as he gets more comfortable with the system,” Atkinson said. “I believe so much in development, and I believe that guys can improve, and so I just throw myself into it. When you’re in it every day and you’re like, ‘Man, this guy can be better than people think. This guy can be better than that,’ that’s really what drives you every day. And you know in the back of your mind, ‘Can Joe Harris eventually be a starter or rotation player in this league?’ It pushes you.”

Support from management, Atkinson says, has been unequivocal. During a recent interview Atkinson pulled out his cell phone and scrolled through dozens of supporting texts from Marks. “He always says, ‘Mate,’ ” Atkinson says of the New Zealand-born Marks. “I love that.” Atkinson was Marks’ first coaching hire, and the coach has thrown his full support behind him.

