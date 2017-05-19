Kenley Jansen threw an immaculate inning

Kenley Jansen threw the third immaculate inning — completing an inning with three strikeouts on the minimum nine pitches — in the span of eight days on Thursday night against the Marlins. He initially came in to get the final out of the eighth inning, when the Marlins threatened with runners on first and second. Jansen got J.T. Realmuto on a called strike three to end the frame.

In the top of the ninth, Jansen hit for himself with runners on first and second base and two outs. He hit a ground ball that deflected off of first baseman Justin Bour, loading the bases. The Dodgers would tack on a couple of extra runs to make the lead 7-2.

Then, in the bottom half of the inning, Jansen threw nine pitches, all strikes against Derek Dietrich, J.T. Riddle, and Ichiro Suzuki to end the game.

Jansen joins Craig Kimbrel (May 11) and Max Scherzer (May 14) as authors of the three immaculate innings in the last eight days. Drew Storen also accomplished the feat on April 18 for four total this season. Baseball saw three combined immaculate innings in 2015 and ’16 combined.

During the offseason, Jansen re-signed with the Dodgers on a five-year, $80 million contract. So far, so good. He has eight saves, a 1.13 ERA, and a 32/0 K/BB ratio in 16 innings this season.

