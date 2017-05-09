Kendrick Perkins: Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook back on speaking terms

Kevin Durant said it was too touchy to congratulate Russell Westbrook on his contract extension last summer.

Since, Westbrook went out of his way to say he hadn’t spoken with Durant. They broke the ice while trash-talking during a game, but at All-Star weekend, they were again passing with awkward silence.

Yet, by the time Westbrook broke the triple-double record, it seems fences had been mended.

Kendrick Perkins says on #KGAREA21 that Kevin Durant & Russell Westbrook have been talking again after Russ broke the triple-double record. pic.twitter.com/gByPNvTKXp — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 9, 2017





Former Thunder player Kendrick Perkins on TNT:

I was trying to figure out a way to try to make them talk again because I felt like the outside world was putting a beef there that really wasn’t too serious. So, I think the night that Russ actually broke the record, I had text KD the next day. We was talking about something, and he sent me a text and was like, “Hey man, me and Russ had a nice conversation yesterday.” The media don’t even know nothing about it, but I just let it be known that they’re back on talking terms. So, the differences aside.

And I wouldn’t be surprised, if KD made a little run, I wouldn’t be surprised if he go back to Oklahoma. Because in my opinion, I don’t think Russ is going nowhere. He that type of guy. He want to stick it out. He just want you to give him the pieces, and he want to roll with it. He not going and trying to run or chase. And one thing about him, he not begging anyone to come and play with him.

Durant had stated a desire to reconnect with Westbrook. Westbrook seemed more interested in marketing the feud and using to motivate himself and his teammates.

But time heals all wounds, and apparently this one is moving along in the process.