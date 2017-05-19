Kendrick Lamar? Drake? Myles Garrett goes with unexpected song choice to sign Browns contract

Since the installation of the rookie pay scale in the 2011 collective bargaining agreement, getting draft picks under contract doesn’t take nearly as long as it once did.

So it’s not a big surprise that No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett signed his contract with the Cleveland Browns on Friday, but it’s still a positive day for the organization.

No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett signed his contract with the Cleveland Browns on Friday. (AP) More

There was one thing a little … interesting about Garrett’s signing: his choice of song. Cleveland tweeted a short clip of Garrett putting pen to paper with Seal’s 1994 hit, “Kiss from a Rose” playing in the background. And the song was Garrett’s choice.

.@Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose” was @MylesLGarrett’s song of choice for his signing … ????: OfficialBrowns pic.twitter.com/385vbXwqAy — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2017





The song is definitely a throwback, and it was released before Garrett was born. There’s no real indication as to why he chose this particular tune – one reply to this Browns’ tweet that it’s “weird” got a “Myles just loves music!” response from the team – but we have to respect Garrett for going with something unique.

[Fantasy Football is open! Sign up now]

Some guys might have gone with “Shining” by DJ Khaled, Beyonce and Jay Z, or maybe “Started from the Bottom” by Drake. The mysterious lyrics to “Kiss from a Rose” only add to the mystery of why it was Garrett’s choice.

Garrett’s signing means the Browns have six of their 10 2017 picks under contract.

The pass-rusher from Texas A&M’s four-year deal is fully guaranteed, and worth $30.4 million.