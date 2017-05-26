Kelvin Benjamin's oft-discussed weight isn't an issue, Ron Rivera says

Kelvin Benjamin is getting the Eddie Lacy treatment.

When a football player is overweight, or just seems to be overweight, it usually is met with a freakout on social media. And jokes. Many jokes. It happened to Lacy. Now it’s happening to Benjamin, the Carolina Panthers receiver.

A photo of Benjamin looking a little bigger than usual quickly got passed around the internet.

Concerns out of #Panthers OTAs is that Kelvin Benjamin put on a couple extra LBS. pic.twitter.com/hAXrNwa5K9 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) May 25, 2017





And yes, it quickly became a race to come up with the most savage joke and meme.

There were reports earlier this offseason that Benjamin was 270, even 280 pounds, and Panthers coach Ron Rivera quickly shot them down. Rivera said Thursday that the whole story about Benjamin’s weight is not fair.

“A lot was made out of it that was unfair to be made out of it,” Rivera said, according to the Charlotte Observer. “Especially in a voluntary situation. But he’s worked very hard. He’s focused in on what he needs to do and he’s done that.”

Nobody has disagreed that Benjamin isn’t at his ideal weight. The Charlotte Observer reported earlier this offseason that Benjamin is listed at 245 pounds but has been up to 252. That’s not a big deal. It’s really not a big deal in late May, about two months before training camp starts.

But that won’t stop the jokes on social media or the constant attention to Benjamin’s weight that’s sure to follow him for a while. Ask Lacy, he can tell you about it.

Kelvin Benjamin stretches at a recent Panthers OTA session. (AP) More

