Kawhi Leonard officially questionable for Game 3, but Warriors expect him to play

Kurt Helin

The San Antonio Spurs are down 2-0, and if they drop Game 3 at home on Saturday to the Golden State Warriors, it’s all over but the moaning about the long break to the Finals.

If the Spurs are going to win, they need Kawhi Leonard to play, and they need him somewhere close to 100 percent. Officially, he is questionable for Game 3 Saturday night.


Here is what Kawhi said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“It’s getting better. Just day-to-day … see how it feels tomorrow,” he told reporters. “I’ve been at practice. Just watching in (the) stands. Just a lot of treatment…

“I’m just focused on getting healthy and getting ready to play for Game 3,” Kawhi said.


With their season on the line, it’s hard to imagine Leonard will sit this one out. He will give it a go, even if he’s not 100 percent.

The Warriors’ Kevin Durant and Draymond Green expect Leonard to play.

“You definitely go in with the mindset that he’s gonna play,” Draymond Green told reporters. “Gonna prepare for him to play … no doubt in my mind that he will play.”


As a fan, I hope we see Leonard. And we see a close game, we could use one of those.