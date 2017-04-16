Kasperi Kapanen lifts Maple Leafs with double OT goal vs. Capitals (Video)

Kasperi Kapanen was the hero for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 as his goal in double overtime helped beat the Washington Capitals 4-3.

The goal was Kapanen’s second of the night. His first goal tied the score at two apiece late in the second period. In the second overtime period, it was Brian Boyle’s sweet dish behind Braden Holtby’s net that allow the Leafs rookie, who knows a thing or two about big goals, to pot the game winner.

The game was back and forth with Washington going up 2-1 midway through the second period before Kapanen and Morgan Rielly scored twice in a span of 5:21 to send the teams into the intermission with Toronto up 3-2. But the Leafs couldn’t hold the lead and Nicklas Backstrom forced overtime with his first of the postseason with 7:21 left in the third period.

Kasperi Kapanen is the first #Leafs rookie to score an OT goal in the #StanleyCup Playoffs since Gerry Ehman on March 28, 1959 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 16, 2017





The series is now tied 1-1 and shifts to Toronto for Game 3 on Monday night.

