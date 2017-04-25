Kansas fills hole at point guard by adding Cal transfer Charlie Moore

No longer is Kansas solely a destination for elite high school prospects. Now the Jayhawks are also mining the transfer market with impressive results.

Not even two weeks after Kansas landed heralded former Memphis forwards Dedric and K.J. Lawson, the Jayhawks added another prized transfer. Ex-Cal point guard Charlie Moore chose Kansas over Illinois on Tuesday, providing the Jayhawks with an heir apparent after Devonte Graham graduates next year.

“Charlie started at Cal this past year and averaged just over 12 points a game as a true freshman,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement. “We think after a year sitting out that he’ll be much like (KU sophomore transfer) Malik Newman will be for us this year, ready to make a serious contribution to our program.”

Nabbing Moore is a coup for a Kansas program that is losing national player of the year Frank Mason this spring and Graham a year from now. With the 2018 class thin at point guard and no obvious starting candidates on the Kansas roster, the Jayhawks turned their attention to Moore after he announced he was leaving Cal earlier this month.

A consensus top-75 prospect in the 2016 class, Moore averaged 12.2 points and 3.5 assists as a starter for Cal last season, playing on ball at times or off it while sharing the floor with Sam Singer. The 5-foot-11 Chicago native still has ample room for growth during his redshirt year as he needs to take better care of the ball, get more consistent shooting from behind the arc and add muscle to better finish through contact at the rim.

Moore will become the sixth former transfer on the Kansas roster next season. Ex-McDonald’s All-American combo guard Malik Newman will likely start right away, Dwight Coleby and Sam Cunliffe will be rotation players for the Jayhawks and the Lawsons and Moore will form three-fifths of what might be the nation’s best scout team.

Don’t expect the addition of Moore to hinder Kansas’ pursuit of five-star class of 2017 point guard Trevon Duval, who is choosing between the Jayhawks, Duke, Arizona, Baylor and Seton Hall. Duval undoubtedly views himself as a one-and-done who would be gone by the time Moore is eligible to play, and Kansas would surely figure out a way to open a scholarship for him even if Svi Mykhailiuk opts to withdraw from the draft and return to school.

Regardless of how the Duval recruitment turns out, Kansas is in good shape at point guard for the next few years.

Graham can serve as the primary ball-handler next season if Duval doesn’t come and Moore will be groomed to fill that role for years to come.

