Kansas City Chiefs

Projected record: 11–5

The Chiefs’ opponents will spend all off-season trying to figure out a way to stop Tyreek Hill, and two things will happen: either the team won’t stop him, or it will but it won’t matter. Andy Reid has a team that can score on offense, defense and special teams—even after losing Dontari Poe (and with a healthy Justin Houston, Eric Berry and Marcus Peters), Kansas City can be a top-five scoring defense.

Pivotal game: Week 11 at Giants. You’re going to get tired of seeing the Chiefs this year with their six scheduled primetime games (the sixth is a Week 15 Saturday match against the Chargers). But a game that has the potential to be just as good—if not better—than those is the mid-November tilt in New York. The Giants defense can slow the Chiefs, and Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Peters will be great theater.