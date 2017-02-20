Kane leads Blackhawks to 5-1 win in Buffalo homecoming

Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews (19) puts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist in his annual homecoming, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night.

Marian Hossa and Jonathan Toews broke it open with second-period goals for Chicago, which won for the sixth time in seven games. Ryan Hartman and Artem Anisimov also scored, helping the Blackhawks bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Edmonton on Saturday.

Evander Kane scored and Robin Lehner stopped 32 shots for Buffalo in its final game before its five-day bye. The Sabres were trying for their first four-game win streak since December 2014.

Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling, subbing for starter Corey Crawford, made 25 saves in just his seventh appearance in two months.

Chicago won its 11th consecutive game over the Buffalo. The Blackhawks haven't lost to the Sabres since a 2-1 defeat at Buffalo on Dec. 11, 2009.

Kane grew up in south Buffalo and continues to dominate the Sabres. He has scored in eight straight games against the Sabres and upped his career total to eight goals and four assists in 13 meetings.

Lehner had no chance on Kane's 20th goal of the season early in the third period. The NHL MVP was set up on the right of the Buffalo net, and was untouched for several seconds before easily depositing the puck inside the right post for a 5-1 lead.

Both of Kane's points came in the opening 6 1/2 minutes of the third, and after Chicago's depth and speed overpowered Buffalo in the second.

Hossa made it 2-1 at 9:40 in after his initial chance was stopped by Lehner. Marcus Kruger chased down the puck and fed Hossa at the boards, where he took a few steps toward the net and beat Lehner on the short side.

Toews scored six minutes later, when the Blackhawks maintained control in the Buffalo zone after winning a faceoff to the left of the net. Lehner stopped Richard Panik's shot from the left circle but was unable to control the puck, which dribbled loose into the crease. Toews beat Buffalo's Jack Eichel across the middle and tapped the puck into the open right side.

The goal was payback for Toews, who was stripped by Eichel in the final seconds of the opening period. The turnover led to Eichel setting up Evander Kane with 6 seconds left. It was Kane's team-leading 21st of the season, all of which have come in his past 36 games.

The Blackhawks struck first on Hartman's goal 13:34 into the game. Using his speed to drive from the top of the blue line and to the right circle, Hartman snapped a laser that beat Lehner high on the short side.

NOTES: Sabres C Sam Reinhart missed his second consecutive game due to illness. ... Blackhawks LW Vinnie Hinostroza played after being recalled from the minors earlier in the day. ... Sabres D Taylor Fedun cleared waivers and was assigned to Rochester of the AHL.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Minnesota on Tuesday.

Sabres: Enter five-day bye break before visiting Colorado on Saturday.