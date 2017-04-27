Kaizer Chiefs sweating over the fitness of Itumeleng Khune

The Amakhosi are in a race against time to have the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper fit for action on Saturday

Kaizer Chiefs medical team will be working around the clock, in an attempt, to get Amakhosi No1. Itumeleng Khune fit for the game on Saturday evening.

The Glamour Boy’s travel to Tshwane to lock horns with SuperSport United and the Chiefs’ faithful will be desperate to have the Bafana Bafana international back in action. Khune was a notable absentee in Steve Komphela’s match day squad, against Cape Town City. The 29-year-old is nursing a hip injury, which he picked up against Matsatsantsa, in Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup penalty shootout defeat last weekend.

Chiefs’ currently have a mini goalkeeping crisis on their hands, as Khune’s deputy Brilliant Khuzwayo has been already ruled out for over two months, after the 27-year-old went under the knife.

This meant that youngster Bruce Bvuma, has had to step in. The 21-year-old was given his debut against The Citizens, but could do little to deny the Cape Town side victory on the night.

Defeat in midweek, has led to the Soweto giant’s title aspirations hanging on a knife’s edge and coach Komphela will be desperate to have Khune back in action, as they look to keep their title hopes alive.