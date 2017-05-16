Kaepernick better option than Griffin III for Seahawks

November 6, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) passes the football against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. The Saints defeated the 49ers 41-23.

During an interview on the Brock and Salk show on 710 ESPN Radio on Monday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he was interested in adding a backup quarterback. He mentioned the team is interested in ‘everybody’, including free agent quarterbacks Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III.

The team still has second year quarterback Trevone Boykin on the roster, but he is more of a developmental player. The Seahawks would like a veteran backup in the case that Russell Wilson gets injured. They would prefer the experience to help continue their run for a potential Super Bowl.

Boykin could also face punishment from the league after he has been dealing with legal trouble this offseason.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Season: Why there is much hype surrounding the Raiders as they enter 2017

cover32 Exclusive: The latest 49ers’ Podcast takes a look at rookie LB, Reuben Foster

What’s Trending: Giants sign “Fastest man in college football”

2017 Free Agency: Three reasons to avoid signing free agent WR, Victor Cruz

2018 NFL Draft: Is the 2018 QB NFL Draft class really better than the 2017 group

Kaepernick is still unsigned after putting up good numbers last year for the 49ers. In 11 starts he threw for 16 touchdowns and only had 4 interceptions while producing a 90.7 quarterback rating.

Cut by the Browns before free agency, Griffin is still looking for a team. Coming into the season as the starter, Griffin could not stay on the field for Cleveland. He started only five games and produced a 72.5 quarterback rating while throwing for only two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Both Kaepernick and Griffin are both athletic players with big arms and can move out of the pocket when facing pressure. Both have similar skill sets to Wilson, just not at the same level as Wilson. The Seahawks will be able to slide both into the lineup without being forced to change the playbook too much.

The big difference between Kaepernick and Griffin is their ability to stay on the field. Griffin has missed more than ten games in his career due to injury. Kaepernick has only missed five games due to injury. That was during the 2015 season when he tore his labrum in his left shoulder. Griffin has missed games due to injury every season in his career, including his torn LCL, ACL and meniscus during a 2012 playoff game.

When looking for a backup quarterback, the most important aspect is durability. Teams do not want to go down to their third string quarterback, so they will want a backup that is able to stay on the field. That will favor Kaepernick.

Kaepernick has also performed better than Griffin when on the field. The talent drop off would not be as big from Wilson to Kaepernick compared to the drop off between Wilson and Griffin.

Kaepernick seems like the best option for the Seahawks. If they decide that they need to sign a backup quarterback, it should be Kaepernick.

The post Kaepernick better option than Griffin III for Seahawks appeared first on Cover32.