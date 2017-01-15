Kadri, McElhinney lead Maple Leafs past Senators 4-2

Ottawa Senators defenseman Chris Wideman collides with Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri along during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) -- Nazem Kadri scored twice and Curtis McElhinney made 35 saves, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs past the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night.

It was McElhinney's first start with the Leafs after being picked up off waivers earlier in the week from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tyler Bozak and Connor Brown also scored for the Maple Leafs, who moved into a tie with the Senators for third in the Atlantic Division at the halfway point of the season.

Dion Phaneuf and Kyle Turris had goals for Ottawa, and Mike Condon made 23 saves.

Kadri's second goal of the game gave the Leafs a 3-2 lead just 2:31 into the third period.

The Senators got their first power play of the game when Frederik Gauthier went off for tripping at 4:01. Ottawa looked to have the equalizer, but McElhinney made a sprawling save to deny Mike Hoffman on his one-timer.

Minutes later, Erik Karlsson hit the post behind McElhinney and, within seconds of that, Brown gave the Leafs a 4-2 lead with a quick shot after Auston Matthews won a faceoff in Ottawa's zone.

The teams were tied at 2 through 40 minutes after the Leafs had jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

Kadri opened the scoring on the power play when he tucked a rebound underneath Condon at 6:26 of the opening period.

Bozak gave the Leafs a 2-0 advantage just 1:07 into the second when he intercepted a clearing attempt from Bobby Ryan, moved in on the Ottawa goal and waited for Condon to make a move before beating the netminder.

The Leafs were carrying the momentum through the period, but that changed when Phaneuf got the Senators on the board at 9:15 of the second. His point shot hit Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner before eluding McElhinney.

The Senators tied it at 18:50 when Turris beat McElhinney with a shot far side to the top corner.

NOTES: Fredrik Claesson was scratched for Ottawa. Josh Leivo and Garret Sparks were scratches for the Maple Leafs. ... Chris Wideman became the 100th player to play in 100 games for the Senators when he suited up against the Leafs. It was also the 100th game of his NHL career. ... Senators F Mark Stone remains one assist shy of 100 for his career.

UP NEXT

Senators: play their next three games on the road, starting with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs: host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.