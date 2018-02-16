K-State defensive coordinator retires amid staff shakeup

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) -- Kansas State defensive coordinator Tom Hayes is retiring after more than four decades in coaching, including stints with nine different Division I schools and two NFL franchises.

Wildcats coach Bill Snyder announced Hayes' decision in a statement Friday.

Hayes will remain on staff as a quality control assistant through the end of his current contract, which expires at the end of April. He has spent the past six seasons as defensive coordinator.

Snyder also announced that linebackers coach Blake Seiler, who played for the Wildcats before getting into coaching, would assume the defensive coordinator job. He will share those duties with Brian Norwood, who was hired away from Tulsa as co-defensive coordinator in charge of the secondary.

Norwood, who played at Hawaii, has previously coached at Texas Tech and Baylor.