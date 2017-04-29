Juventus forward Dybala admits he needs more goals to be like Del Piero

Having signed a new contract to commit his future to the Italian champions until 2022, the Argentine wants to become a symbol for the Serie A club

Paulo Dybala believes he needs to score more goals before he can be compared to Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero.

Dybala signed a new contract in April to stay at the Serie A leaders until 2022, ending speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid at the end of the season.

But the forward, who has scored nine league goals this term, played down comparisons to club icon Del Piero - who spent 19 years at Juve - by insisting he needs to become more prolific.

"Del Piero is an example [to follow]," Dybala told Sky Italia after Juve's 2-2 draw at Atalanta on Friday.

"It will be tough to follow in his footsteps, both on and off the field.

"He scored much more [than me]. I'm missing a lot to be like Del Piero."

Dybala denied reports he has his eye on Del Piero's old number 10 shirt that was vacated by Paul Pogba upon his world-record move to Manchester United, but stressed he wants to be remembered as a Juve star.

"I have always said that the 21 for Juve is important," Dybala added.

"Alex's 10 is hard to wear, I respect 21 and I want to wear this number.

"I'll never ask for the number 10, if the club offers me it then we'll talk.

"I want to be a Bianconero symbol."