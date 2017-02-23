Jutanugarn, Yang shoot 66 to take lead at LPGA Thailand

FILE - In this May 29, 2016, file photo, Ariya Jutanugarn, of Thailand, hits from the second tee during the final round of the LPGA Volvik Championship golf tournament at the Travis Pointe Country Club, in Ann Arbor, Mich. A day ahead of the start of the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide, the 21-year-old Thai golfer also says she's not putting pressure on herself to overtake Lydia Ko for the No. 1 ranking. Jutanugarn will tee off in the first round on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, File)

PATTAYA, Thailand (AP) -- Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang both shot 6-under 66 in the first round Thursday to take a share of the lead at the LPGA Thailand.

Jutanugarn, a Thai ranked second in the world, had six birdies while Yang, the 2015 champion, had seven birdies and a bogey at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course.

''In the middle, during the round, I had some time I couldn't control the ball, but I still had a lot of good shots,'' said Yang, who is from Taiwan. ''Gave myself a lot of good opportunities out there.''

Ryann O'Toole, Sei Young Kim, Minjee Lee and Shanshan Feng were a stroke behind the leaders.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko (70) had five birdies and three bogeys, while former No. 1 Inbee Park shot a 72 in her first action since winning the Olympic gold medal last year.

''I don't feel much of the injury anymore,'' said Park, the winner in Pattaya in 2013. ''Ball-striking was really good today. Just around the greens wasn't as sharp as I wanted. Obviously that's just going to happen. Just got to be patient.''