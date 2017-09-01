How the Justin Verlander trade came together and what it means to Houston

The trade of Justin Verlander, likely Hall of Famer, supermodel husband-to-be and October-ready horse, almost never happened. It weathered a multi-week stalemate between the Detroit Tigers, who were unsure they wanted to deal the best pitcher in franchise history, and the Houston Astros, who were unsure they wanted to pony up in dollars and prospects what it would take to acquire him. It gained traction on Thursday afternoon, the last day the Astros could get a player to use this postseason. It looked increasingly likely as the sun set over Houston, a city that was ready to savor every bit of good news it could get. And it came to fruition in the minutes leading up to midnight ET, when Verlander declared himself ready to leave behind the only major league franchise he has known for the best team in the American League.

Deals like this often wind up in the coulda-been bin. That it actually happened – that the Astros received Verlander and $16 million to cover part of the $56 million remaining on his contract, which runs through 2019, for three well-regarded prospects: right-handed pitcher Franklin Perez, catcher Jake Rogers and outfielder Daz Cameron – stunned an industry that long disparaged Houston for its tendency to horde young players. That inclination, of course, had landed the Astros here, with a cadre of homegrown players in need of a frontline complement and a decision to make.

In recent weeks, the discussions inside the Astros organization sounded as one would expect. Some insisted that the team needed Verlander, price be damned. And others refused to fall prey to alarmism, reminding that the Astros were no different a team than the one that was every bit as good as the Dodgers in the first half. To which the reply, naturally, went: And now? Which was fair, seeing as the Astros’ record over the last 30 games was 11-19, the second worst in baseball. But then October is no longer merely the domain of dominant starting pitchers, and Verlander, at 34, comes with enough risk to damn the price-be-damned crowd.

View photos Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers to Colorado Rockies’ DJ LeMahieu in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Denver. (AP) More

Meanwhile, the Tigers, juggling all the permutations of their future, had settled on the most reasonable direction: rebuilding. It was understandably painful, considering Detroit’s success over the previous half-decade: four postseasons, four playoff series wins, one World Series appearance but no championship. Signing Verlander and Miguel Cabrera and Jordan Zimmermann and Justin Upton to nine-figure deals put them in rare financial territory, particularly for a mid-sized market. The Tigers prided themselves on how unique they were.

Coming to terms with a rebuild meant Upton, their star outfielder, was gone. He was traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon. The rush to deal Verlander wasn’t nearly as acute. Upton conceivably could opt out of his contract this offseason. A strong market would have developed around Verlander this offseason, and the Tigers could have fetched a fair price for him.

And yet the Astros always were there, with Perez, a 19-year-old already at Double-A, agreed upon from nearly the beginning as an ideal centerpiece for any particular deal. Rogers, a defensive whiz at catcher who this season grew into a slugger, was a fine complement. Cameron, part of the Astros’ bonanza 2015 draft that included their current third baseman, Alex Bregman, and their best prospect, Kyle Tucker, is the son of longtime major leaguer Mike Cameron and similarly equipped, with power and speed and a glove for center field.

This was not easy for Houston, an organization built on patience and player development. Every winning team arrives at that juncture where principle meets urgency, and Aug. 31, 2017, after leveraging that principle into what remains the best record in the AL, urgency chalked up a victory.

