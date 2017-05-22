Justin Timberlake overshadows NBA star

NBA star Mike Conley Jr. gets plenty of shine on the hardwood, but off the court is a different story entirely. Conley has developed a friendship with megastar Justin Timberlake, who frequently overshadows the Memphis Grizzlies point guard when the two are out on the town.

Since becoming a minority owner of the Grizzlies in 2012, the entertainer and Conley have spent time together at various events and have become golfing buddies. In a recent visit to the Yahoo studio, Conley shared funny anecdotes about being a celebrity with an even more famous friend.