Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino will be fit against Middlesbrough

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Roberto Firmino is still a doubt for Liverpool's final game against Middlesbrough next weekend but the manager hopes that a week to recuperate should give him enough time to be available for what would be their biggest game of the season.

Firmino picked up an injury following their draw against Southampton and was unable to recover for their trip to West Ham United, where they dispatched the Hammers 4-0 with consummate ease with goals from Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and a brace by Philippe Coutinho. The 25-year-old has scored 11 goals and picked up six assists in the league this season and would be an important addition to the squad against Boro as they look to secure Champions League football for next season.

A win will guarantee that the Reds beat Arsenal to the fourth and final spot and Klopp is banking on the Brazilian to make the game. Klopp is already without Sadio Mane, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, but will be encouraged by the performance of fit-again Daniel Sturridge, who scored the opening goal against the Hammers.

"Not a real idea, but it's a bigger chance than for this game today," Klopp told Liverpool's official website, when asked about Firmino's situation. "We tried a little bit on Friday, only with a little running. [But] he still felt the muscle, so [there was] no chance.

"He struggled a little bit in the last few weeks with different parts of his body. We always had to manage the intensity with him, did it and then in the game he actually didn't really feel it. Then after the [Southampton] game, he said 'Yes, now I feel something' and that was too much for training last week.

"But [he has] another week and being an option would be cool for us."

