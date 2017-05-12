Jurgen Klopp confirms 'positive' Liverpool summer transfer talks are underway

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool have already held positive talks with "good players" regarding potential summer moves to Anfield and acknowledges that qualification for the Champions League – or lack thereof – will inevitably have a big impact on their summer transfer strategy.

Following a goalless draw at home to Southampton last weekend, Liverpool, absent from Europe's top club competition since 2014-15, head into the final two matches of the domestic campaign against West Ham United and relegated Middlesbrough third in the Premier League with a four-point buffer to fifth-place Arsenal who have a game in hand to come next week.

And while negotiations for new signings are now underway, Klopp is aware that they face stern competition from several other clubs – many of whom may already be in the Champions League.

"It probably has influence, that's how it is," Klopp told reporters when asked to what extent qualification would affect Liverpool's transfer plans.

"The players we are talking to, because they are all good players, I know they have offers from other clubs [and] maybe they play Champions League or not, or whatever.

"It's important – how it is always important – for the club. Everybody knows it's a lot of money in the Champions League, it's not only the sports challenge, even though it's really exciting, it's also the money you can earn and as a football club we have to do this too.

"Should I go to the players in the dressing room and say, 'Boys, the better you play, the better the players are which take your places next year'? That makes absolutely no sense. We all know about the situation and the players want to qualify, want to play in this fantastic tournament, as I want.

"The transfers we have to do around this, all the talks we had are very positive so far, but that doesn't mean that all will work out. We have to give everything and then we have to see if we could convince the player or not or if there's anybody else who's nicer or whatever. That's the situation but it's not new, it's always like this and so I'm not surprised about it."

Liverpool could be without both Lucas Leiva and Roberto Firmino for Sunday's (14 May) trip to West Ham, although England pair Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge are now ready to start if required after both marking their respective injury returns with consecutive substitute appearances against Watford and Southampton. It is unclear if captain Jordan Henderson – missing for three months due to a lingering foot problem – will play again in 2016-17.

