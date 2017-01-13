Julio Jones vs. Richard Sherman is the best matchup of the playoffs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.—Matt Ryan and Falcons head coach Dan Quinn hold their weekly media sessions behind a podium in the Falcons’ indoor practice facility, offering up pronouncements on the upcoming games in a presidential—in the classic sense—style. But Julio Jones spurns the podium, instead meeting the cameras and microphones of the media at his locker, creating a three-deep horde that spills outward and blocks the lockers of Grady Jarrett, Akeem King and others.

Power move? Maybe. More likely, it’s that Jones isn’t as comfortable at the head of a room as he is amongst his teammates, in the familiar environs of the locker room. It’s a pretty stark contrast to the guy he’ll square off against this weekend, a guy who’s so convinced of the truth of his own words that he’s spurned the media entirely in order to deliver his unmodulated truth directly to the people. Richard Sherman has never seen a podium he didn’t claim for his own.

Julio Jones vs. Richard Sherman will be the one-on-one matchup of this weekend in the NFL. It’s Ali-vs.-Frazier, Jordan-vs.-Magic, Batman-vs.-Superman. Jones could grab a card out of the middle of a deck without disturbing the pile, while Sherman could track a snowflake in a blizzard. This is strength-on-strength, arguably the NFL’s most skilled receiver against arguably its most shutdown cornerback.

“When you see two really skilled competitors battling for it,” Quinn said, “it’s really the essence of the game.”

Sherman may or may not have lost a step—he would never admit it even if he had—but what’s indisputable is that he’s lost a huge ally in Earl Thomas, the Seattle safety who’s out for the year with a broken leg. That means he’ll have the thankless task of trying to rein in Jones, the most important downfield element of the Falcons’ league-leading offensive attack.

Despite playing in just 14 games, Jones ranked second in total receiving yards, his 1,409 just 39 yards behind T.Y. Hilton. He ranked fourth in yards per catch, second in catches of 20+ yards, and first in yards per game. Against Seattle in October, he tallied seven catches for 139 yards and a touchdown. ESPN statistics indicate that Sherman and Jones faced off for 30 of 46 coverage plays, and Jones caught three of five targeted passes for 40 yards—not bad, but less than a third of his total. But Jones’ most significant play against Sherman came on a catch Jones didn’t make.

Late in the game, with the Falcons down two and just over 90 seconds left on the clock, Ryan aired out a deep ball to Jones. Just after crossing Seattle’s 40 yard line, Jones leaped in the air for what seemed a certain reception … but he could only get his left hand in the air, since his right, along with his head, neck and chest, was wrapped up by Sherman. Dead-bang pass interference, right? First down Falcons, well inside Matt Bryant’s field goal range, right?

Wrong. No flag. The Falcons lost the game and, as a result, very nearly lost the first-week playoff bye to Seattle. The Seahawks’ late fade down the stretch cost them that bye and a date this weekend in Seattle, so perhaps karma reasserted itself, but the memory remains fresh among both the Falcons and their fans.

“I mean, I thought there was interference on offense on a few plays, and they didn’t get it,” Sherman said at the time. “So it was just one of those games. They let us play.”

Quinn spoke with officials both during the game and afterward, and Jones indicated that he too wanted clarity on how the games would be called going forward. But as for retaliation? Revenge? Jones claims it’s just another opponent.

“For me, I’m just getting ready like any other week,” Jones said this week. “I don’t have any grudges against Sherman or nothing like that. I’m here to play ball. Whatever happened, it was then. This is now. We’ve just got to strap on and go out and play ball.”

Oddsmakers favor the Falcons, and conventional wisdom does too; Seattle is merely average on the road, while the Falcons are as lethal at home, and on offense, as they’ve ever been in their history. The Falcons can win without Julio Jones, but it won’t be easy. And they’ll have to get through Richard Sherman to get anywhere close to the end zone. This has the makings of an instant classic.

