The meaning behind Julio Jones' blue bracelet

If you knew where to look last Sunday night, as the confetti fell and the Georgia Dome quaked and the Falcons celebrated a victory in the NFC championship game, you could spot a tiny swatch of blue and yellow amid all the red and black. Julio Jones, who’d just staked a claim to the title of best receiver in the NFL, wore a small blue bracelet on his right wrist, a promise he’s keeping to a family in Alabama, a quiet way of honoring a friend and a fan who died far too young.

Savoy Jones – no relation to Julio, though he surely would have loved to be – was the kind of remarkable kid possessed of both charisma and skill, talented enough to have people asking for his autograph on basketballs at age 5, relatable enough to have inspired an entire community. He grew up in Dothan, Alabama, a town tucked way down in the southeast corner of the state barely 20 minutes from the borders of both Florida and Georgia.

Skinny and fast, he specialized in baseball and basketball at Dothan’s Emmanuel Christian School, giving up on football at age 8 after a single season in which he wasn’t quite fast enough to avoid getting pummeled on nearly every reception. Auburn and Florida State were far closer to Dothan, but as a fan, Savoy rolled with the Crimson Tide. His sister Christina, a decade his senior, attended Alabama and took pride in her role as one of the “A Team,” hostesses tasked with shepherding Tide recruits around campus. One of Christina’s charges was another skinny, fast kid from southern Alabama, only this one decided to stick with football.

Julio Jones would turn out to be one of Alabama’s greatest receivers, and along the way formed a strong bond with the other Jones family. Christina used to tell Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban it was because of her that Julio was at Alabama, and Savoy became a Falcons fan the moment Atlanta traded a raft of draft picks to snag Julio.

As the Super Bowl extravaganza rolls into Texas, gargantuan images of Julio Jones loom throughout downtown Houston. Come Sunday, he’ll be one of the focal players in the most-watched television moment of the year. The tragedy of it all is, Savoy isn’t here to see it.

February 5, 2013. A Tuesday just like any other Tuesday in Dothan, school and then basketball practice. Ten minutes after his father Chris dropped Savoy off at practice, Chris’ phone rang. Savoy, age 15, had gone weak in the knees and no one could figure out why. Chris turned the car around and headed back to the gym, an ambulance already on its way.

Chris and Savoy’s mother Sophia arrived at the gym to find their son sitting on a gurney, alert but tired and sweating. EMTs loaded Savoy into the back of the ambulance, and Sophia climbed in afterward. Chris followed in his car.

Savoy’s vital signs were stable enough that the ambulance didn’t turn on its sirens. One of the EMTs pointed out that Chris Jones was risking a ticket running red lights behind the ambulance, so he dropped back.

In the emergency room, Sophia looked at her son. “You’re going to be OK,” she said, and he replied, “Yes, ma’am.”

A medical team hooked Savoy up to IV fluids to stave off any dehydration, but doctors couldn’t determine any root cause for his lightheadedness. But after an hour, the team made the determination to place him on life support.

