Juggernaut Index, No. 32: Jets last in fantasy power rankings

The Jets are not exactly a buffet of fantasy talent, but the team’s fans are pure style. (Photo by Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Reminder: The Juggernaut Index is not a power ranking of NFL teams. Instead, this series is our annual ranking and review of NFL franchises for fantasy purposes — repeat: FANTASY purposes. We’re concerned only with a team’s likely contributions to the fantasy player pool. We aren’t interested in projected wins and losses. Around here, the focus is exclusively on yards and points. We begin with the league’s least useful teams, working our way toward the elite fantasy squads.

Here, in three tweets from our friends at Rotoworld, you will find all the explanation you need regarding the Jets’ placement at the bottom of this year’s index:

McCown ‘far and away’ best QB during OTAs https://t.co/s2iCEVD63w — Rotoworld Football (@Rotoworld_FB) May 30, 2017

Hackenberg struggled in warmups last year https://t.co/xVBHQbjJv4 — Rotoworld Football (@Rotoworld_FB) May 21, 2017

Jets OC: We’re going with committee backfield https://t.co/lipEiYjgW7 — Rotoworld Football (@Rotoworld_FB) May 23, 2017

New York was a terrible football team last season, finishing with a point differential of -134 and ranking dead last in the league in interceptions (25), team passer-rating (67.6) and turnover differential (-20). This year, as you can see above, the Jets offer one of the worst quarterback situations in memory, along with a backfield committee. New York’s receiving corps is full of flawed and damaged players, and the offensive line isn’t anything special.

If you’re a Jets fan who came here looking for fantasy sunshine, um … well … here’s the best I can do:

• Bilal Powell is a very nice player — not a star, not a foundational back. But certainly a nice player. He was a bright spot for an otherwise unwatchable team in the final four games last season, averaging 138.0 scrimmage yards per week and scoring three times.

• Rookie third-round receiver ArDarius Stewart might be somethin’, eventually. But probably not this year, considering New York’s hopeless QB situation. Stewart was limited by an uninteresting passing game at Alabama, yet he still managed to catch 54 balls for 864 yards and eight scores in 2016. He’s strong, competitive, a nice weapon in the short passing game. He’s dealing with a thumb injury at the moment.

• Second-year receiver Robby Anderson is a fast dude. He ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at his pro day coming out of Temple, and his field-flipping speed was apparent late last season. Anderson delivered four receptions of 40-plus yards during a five-game stretch in the second half of 2016, reaching the end-zone twice. And then he was a dud in the final two weeks. And he was arrested during the offseason.

That’s pretty much all the good news I’ve got concerning the Jets. Everything beyond this sentence is tinged with derision or disgust. You have been warned, Gang Greeners.

View photos Bilal Powell finished the 2016 season with a surge, but now finds himself stuck in committee. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) More

It’s almost unfathomable that a pro franchise would allow its QB depth chart to look anything like New York’s. Josh McCown, entering his age-38 season, is pretty clearly the team’s best option, and he is no longer a credible NFL starter. As a backup, cool. As a starting QB, no. He threw as many picks as TD passes for the Browns last year (6) while posting a passer rating of 72.3. Still, McCown was clearly better in 2016 than Bryce Petty, who completed just 56.4 percent of his throws over six games for the Jets, tossing seven interceptions and only three TDs. Petty is not the answer.

Ridiculously, this franchise used a second-round pick last year on Christian Hackenberg, a player who was barely functional at the collegiate level. He never completed 60 percent of his throws in any of his three seasons at Penn State, averaging just 6.8 yards per attempt in his college career. His best season with the Nittany Lions was his first, and it wasn’t anything special. I genuinely cannot believe an NFL team has dedicated coaching and developmental resources to Hackenberg. If he ever sees the field for New York, fantasy owners will want to stream any defense that opposes him.

Read More