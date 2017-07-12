Juggernaut Index, No. 23: Jaguars offer Fournette, A-Rob, so many interceptions

If you’re the sort of fantasy owner who avoids drafting players tied to terrible quarterbacks, then the Jacksonville Jaguars are really not for you.

Blake Bortles is a bad QB — perhaps irredeemably bad. This year, unlike the past two seasons, he is almost certainly not going to finish with 600-plus pass attempts, so his fantasy value won’t be propped up by extreme volume. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone seems committed to minimizing the impact of his fourth-year QB:

Marrone wasn’t shy Friday when he told reporters how committed he is to the running game. He was asked how many passes he would like to see Bortles throw in a game.

“For me, I like to run the ball every play,” Marrone told reporters. “None. Zero. I want to go back to the old way.”

If any other passer were at the controls of Jacksonville’s offense, we’d consider Marrone’s stance to be ridiculously outdated. But with Bortles behind center, using a playbook straight from 1977 might be the team’s best hope.

Bortles has never finished a season with a completion percentage higher than 58.9. He’s averaged just 6.6 yards per attempt for his career, and he’s tossed at least 16 interceptions in each of the past three years. Even in his breakout fantasy season in 2015, he led the NFL in sacks (51), interceptions (18) and fumbles (14), claiming the triple crown of bad quarterback play.

So when Marrone says he’d like to avoid passing the football this season, you can believe him. General manager Dave Caldwell, the man who drafted Bortles, is on board with a dramatic reduction in passing volume, too. Bortles seems more likely to lose his job than finish as a top-10 fantasy QB in 2017. It’s clear this team has more confidence in its rookie running back than in its fourth-year quarterback.

Leonard Fournette will get all the work he can handle.

Fournette, not Bortles, is the centerpiece of this offense. If any player in the 2017 draft class is a foundational back, it’s him. Fournette has a linebacker’s build with excellent straight-line speed. He’s a violent runner, a nightmare for would-be tacklers in one-on-one situations. His LSU tape is of the highest quality, full of punishing collisions and beaten defenders. He averaged 147.2 rushing yards per game and 6.5 per carry over the past two collegiate seasons while facing a loaded schedule.

It’s reasonable to worry that Fournette’s preference for trucking defenders makes him at greater risk of injury, compared to the typical NFL starting back. Ankle issues limited him to just seven games and 129 carries last season. He also ran infrequently from shotgun in college, and with results that didn’t match his performance as an old school I-formation power runner. But after using the No. 4 overall pick on Fournette, the Jaguars presumably aren’t going to shoehorn him into formations and schemes in which he isn’t at his best.

The bottom line with Fournette is this: He enters the season as the team’s unchallenged early-down runner. He’s a potentially special player, in line for a massive workload. Offseason reports on his pass-catching ability have been promising, though he wasn’t heavily involved as a receiving threat at LSU. T.J Yeldon is an unexceptional third-down back, primarily useful in PPR leagues. Chris Ivory is simply depth. Fournette is the show. He has the clear potential to deliver top-of-draft fantasy value, and he’s available at a third-round price (32.9, RB13).

