Juggernaut Index, No. 16: The Giants have an Eli problem

Giants fans have plenty of reasons to be excited entering 2017, but the QB should probably fill them with dread. (Photo by AL Bello/Getty Images)

Key decision-makers at every level of the Giants organization, from the coaching staff to ownership, have spent the offseason either disparaging Eli Manning or looking ahead to the post-Eli era. You won’t hear anyone associated with this franchise discuss Manning’s future the way the Patriots talk about the possibility of Tom Brady playing deep into his 40s.

Eli, at 36, might be cooked.

Manning was often a mess last year, responsible for 20 of the team’s 27 giveaways. He averaged just 6.73 yards per pass attempt, the same as Ryan Fitzpatrick and less than both Case Keenum (6.84) and Colin Kaepernick (6.77). Manning completed 63.0 percent of his throws, but most of the attempts were quick, short-range passes. He ranked near the bottom of the league in air yards per attempt (3.5) according to Player Profiler. When he looked deep, he was terrible. Eli completed only 28.2 percent of his deep throws. For comparison’s sake, Drew Brees completed 51.4 percent and Brady finished at 47.2.

Manning’s struggles were of course not lost on his head coach. These were a few of Ben McAdoo’s comments back in the spring:

“We all know that turning the ball over 27 times isn’t acceptable,” McAdoo said from the NFL scouting combine. “We’re fortunate to have the wins that we had turning the ball over the way we turned the ball over. So we can’t turn the ball over that way. We need to handle the ball better, so we need to catch it better than we caught it, and we need to handle it in the pocket better.”

“The offensive line they need to play better. I agree with that. [But] I think Eli needs to do a better job of playing with fast feet, and I think he needs to sit on that back foot in the pocket.”

Remember the early days of McAdoo’s tenure in New York, when coaches openly discussed the possibility of Manning completing 70 percent of his pass attempts? More recently, his coaches simply want fewer of his misfires to end up in the hands of defensive players.

As Eli approaches the “Dancing With the Stars” phase of his public life — in which he will obviously shine — all we can reasonably hope for is another year of sporadic competence. New York’s receiving corps is gifted enough to drag him to another 4000-yard season, in all likelihood, but turnovers are a given. Eli never misses games, so there’s really no need to consider Cal rookie Davis Webb, or any of the sketchier names on the depth chart.

Is this the year Odell Beckham Jr. leads all receivers in fantasy scoring?

Beckham has finished as a top-five fantasy wide receiver in each of his three seasons, including his rookie year in which he only appeared in a dozen games. He’s exceptional, an all-time talent. Stickiest hands in the game. Beckham isn’t exactly stoic and unflappable at all times, but his skills are almost unmatched. He’s averaged 95.9 receiving yards per game over his three NFL seasons. Personally, I’d give a small edge to Antonio Brown in full-season ranks, for quality-of-quarterback reasons. But Beckham is phenomenal. He clearly belongs in the first half of the first round in any fantasy format. His absolute rock-bottom floor in a healthy season is still a top-ten positional finish. Beckham saw the second-most red-zone targets among all receivers last season (23) and the fourth-most targets inside the 5-yard line (7). There are no holes in his fantasy game.

(Let’s never forget that LSU once had Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Jeremy Hill, Alfred Blue and Zach Mettenberger on the same team, and somehow went 5-3 in conference, then finished the season in the Outback Bowl.)

Like other dominant receivers, Beckham has immense on-field gravity, tilting coverage his way and drawing attention from shadow corners. And still he piles up 90-plus yards each week. Look at this ridiculousness. OBJ’s presence should make receiving life easy for new addition Brandon Marshall, a player who hasn’t functioned as a secondary target on any team since his rookie year. Marshall is now 33 and coming off a lost season with a lost franchise, but he’s just one season removed from catching 109 balls for 1502 yards. Over the course of Marshall’s 12-year, five-team, four-city career, he’s been paired with several of the league’s most comically inept and/or self-defeating quarterbacks. (Cutler, Fitz, Henne, Campbell, Orton, Geno, et al.) Eli isn’t going to show him any weirdness that he hasn’t seen before.