Juggernaut Index, No. 1: If you only drafted Steelers, you might win a fantasy title

Historically, it’s extremely rare for two players from the same NFL team to be consensus top-five fantasy picks. Prior to this season, it had not happened since Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James of the Colts were selected third and fifth overall in 2005. Before that, Marshall Faulk and Kurt Warner each had top-five ADPs for three straight seasons (2000-02), during the prime years of the Greatest Show on Turf.

This year, Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown are the consensus No. 2 and No. 3 players selected in fantasy drafts, which is remarkably high placement for a pair of teammates. In fact, for as far back as I can find reliable ADP data (expending minimal effort in my search), this appears to be the first time two players from the same team have been consensus top-three fantasy selections.

It should go without saying that Bell and Brown deserve their spots. Bell actually outscored David Johnson last season on a per-game basis in full-point PPR leagues, 26.5 to 25.7. He gained 1884 scrimmage yards in just 12 weeks, which of course is absurd. His combination of vision, patience and explosion is unique in today’s game, and he does his running behind an excellent offensive line. Bell had at least five receptions in nine of his 12 games last season, and he gained at least 120 total yards ten times. If you took him first overall in your draft, ahead of DJ, no one can fault you. Bell is a machine. His injury and suspension history is a small concern — enough for me to slot him behind Johnson — but there’s no arguing against his talent or situation.

Bell is a foundational back, both in reality and fantasy. And he’s healthy at the moment, post-holdout.

If you’re handcuffing … well, don’t do that. Seriously, you should not handcuff so early in the season, unless you think the ‘cuff in question has either exceptional ability or stand alone value. Rookie James Conner is behind Bell on the team’s depth chart, and he’s coming off a decent preseason. But Conner would not approach Bell-like production if he were to take over featured duties. Le’Veon is a rare player who cannot be adequately replaced when absent.

How does the return of Martavis Bryant impact Brown?

Brown has been helped substantially by the presence of Bryant, not hurt. AB delivered his two most productive seasons, 2014 and 2015, with Bryant in the mix. Martavis is a 6-foot-4 receiver with separation speed an a 39-inch vertical. He’s a nightmare coverage assignment for any corner, and he and Brown force impossible choices for opposing coordinators. Bryant has been reinstated fully by the league, and, if he can remain suspension-free, he’s a clear every-week fantasy starter. He finished as the No. 15 fantasy receiver on a per-game basis in each of his two seasons.

As for Brown, he finished eighth at his position in fantasy scoring in 2013, first in both 2014 and 2015, then third last year. Here are his seasonal averages over the past four years: 120 receptions, 174 targets, 1579 receiving yards, 11 TDs. He, like Bell, is a machine. Brown just turned 29, so there’s no obvious reason to expect a dip in production. Again, he benefits from Bryant’s presence. Martavis has the sort of on-field gravity that creates space for everyone.

View photos Martavis Bryant is back in our fantasy lives. (AP Photo/Don Wright) More

Eli Rogers served as an effective slot option last season, finishing with a 48-594-3 fantasy line over 13 games. He’s a trusted target for Big Ben and he delivered a quietly impressive preseason for Pittsburgh. Rogers is going to have his moments this year for PPR purposes. Justin Hunter and USC rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster are in the mix for fourth receiver status, but neither has an easy path to redraft value. Smith-Schuster is a fair dynasty hold, though he battled injuries in August.