Joshua Defeats Klitschko In Memorable Championship Fight

In perhaps the most memorable heavyweight title fight in decades, Anthony Joshua defended his IBF title and captured the WBO and IBO belts with an 11th-round technical knockout of veteran boxer Wladimir Klitschko Saturday in front of a record sellout crowd of roughly 90,000 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Joshua, a native of Watford, England, was knocked down for the first time in his career in the sixth round, but managed to knock down the Ukrainian three times before referee David Fields was left with no choice but to call the fight after Joshua's final flurry.

By the stoppage, all three judges, as well as the International Business Times scorecard, had Joshua winning the fight. Joshua landed 69 power punches compared to Klitschko's 44, while Klitschko landed 50 jabs compared to Joshua's 38.

In a highly eventful Round 5, Klitschko was knocked down and with Joshua appearing to have the fight in hand. But Joshua seemed to tire and Klitschko closed out the round with some effective power punches. In the sixth, Joshua was dropped behind the 41-year-old's impressive and calculated punches.

Both boxers had some solid rounds entering the 11th, as the scorecards began to grow in importance.

The 11th was all Joshua. The 27-year-old seemed to be invigorated, using a left hook to drop Klitschko. Klitschko got up after a second knocked down, but simply had nothing left. Fields appeared to make the sensible decision to call the fight and there was little protest from Klitschko or his corner. Should this be Klitschko's last fight, he will be remembered for his persistence to keep fighting after he appeared to be dominated in the first half of the fight.

"As boxing states, you leave your ego at the door and you respect your opponent," said a loquacious Joshua after the bout. "A massive shout-out to Wladimir Klitschko for taking the fight. I don't want to say too much because I don't know if he wants to come back and fight me [again]. He's a role model in the ring."

It was mostly youth versus experience in London. Joshua, 27, had just 18 fights on his resume entering the bout, compared to 68 for Klitschko. Joshua stated after the fight that he was learning as the fight progressed.

"The best man won tonight, and it's an amazing moment for boxing," Klitschko said. "Anthony was better today than I. It's really sad that I didn't make it tonight. I was planning to do it. It didn't work. But all the respect to Anthony."

Both boxers' camps left the chance for a rematch in their contract. However, when presented with the opportunity to discuss a rematch, Joshua referenced Tyson Fury, who defeated Klitschko in November 2015 in a painfully dull bout, but remains inactive due to drug problems.

Should Joshua elect to not fight Klitschko or Fury, he might consider defending his belts against undefeated American Deontay Wilder.

Preview: IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) faces Wladimir Klitschko (64-4, 54 KOs) Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London. On the line is Joshua's IBF title, as well as the vacant WBA and IBO belts.

Joshua, fighting in front of his home crowd, is a big favorite at -260, according to Bovada.lv. Klitschko's odds are at +200.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn emphasized the global importance of the Watford native fighting for three belts against the Ukrainian legend and in front of 90,000 spectators at the famed England stadium. "From a worldwide perspective this has gone from being the biggest fight in British boxing history to one of the biggest fights in world boxing," Hearn said.

Klitschko, 41, enters the fight having lost to Tyson Fury in November 2015, while Joshua, 27, is making his third defense of his title. In his last fight, Joshua had little trouble with American Eric Molina at Manchester Arena in December.

Joshua weighed in at 250.1 pounds, while Klitschko weighed in at 240.5 pounds.

On the undercard is IBF featherweight champion Scott Quigg (35-1-2, 24 KOs) of Greater Manchester taking on Romanian Viorel Simion (21-1, 9 KOs).

American David Fields is the referee. The judges are Steve Weisfeld (USA), Don Trella (USA) and Nelson Vazquez (Puerto Rico).

Here is how International Business Times scores the Joshua-Klitschko 12-round fight:

