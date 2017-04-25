Boxing: Joshua bans his mother from Klitschko showdown

Wembley will be packed to see Anthony Joshua take on Wladimir Klitschko, but the Briton's mother will not be there.

Anthony Joshua has banned his mother from attending his heavyweight super fight with Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday.

A crowd of 90,000 will be at Wembley to watch Joshua put his IBF belt on the line against former world champion Klitschko.

Yeta Odusanya will be a notable absentee, though, as Briton Joshua does not want his mother to see him step into the ring with the veteran Ukrainian – or any other fighter, for that matter.

"My old man will be there again, but I don't really let my mum come to my fights," Joshua said. "I've banned her. It's not a place where you want to see your kid, I don't think, at a fight. My dad can watch it, but not my mum.

"She is confident enough in me to watch, but I would rather she not be there. One of my cousins will call her after the fight. She enjoys it all, though, and she gets a few freebies."

Joshua does not plan use the same approach that worked for Tyson Fury when he sensationally dethroned Klitschko back in November 2015.

The Englishman added: "I haven't watched the Fury fight much. Because it was the most recent one, it is very relevant, but Fury is completely different to me. I can't box the way Fury boxed and expect it to be as simple as that for me.

"I just look at little parts of it, not the whole thing. Klitschko just didn't show up in that fight. A lot of great fighters have made mistakes and come back, so I'm expecting the best Klitschko.

"I'm just worried about what I can do. Everyone is different when you fight them. I'm going to worry about myself and how I'm feeling.

"Am I confident? As long as I tick my boxes, I know I'm in a good place."